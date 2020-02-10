Advertisement

It’s been about a month since Netflix YOU officially lit green for season 3, and now the show is officially back in production. “We started with season 3. I thought you wanted to know,” showrunner Sera Gamble tweeted on February 7. Given that it was only a few days ago, details about where the story goes are rather scarce. But according to Gamble, although Joe is entering a new phase of his life, Joe is still going to see a fairly familiar version of him.

“I think the most important of that last scene (in season 2) is just (that it is) confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that won’t be great for him,” Gamble told Hollywood Reporter last December . “It seems clear that he is in a version of the same pattern. I can’t say we know exactly what a season 3 would be, but I can say that Joe is not doing well.”

Apart from that, Season 3 is likely to pick up with Joe and his pregnant girlfriend Love (Victoria Pedretti), who have moved from L.A. to an unnamed suburb. There are undoubtedly problems in paradise – we just don’t know to what extent. At the end of season 2, Joe seemed to be watching his mysterious new neighbor, but we don’t even know if she will play an important role, or if that scene was only meant to determine that Joe would never change. The only thing we know is that she is not Joe’s mother, as many fans speculated; Badgley concluded that theory while talking to Bustle in January.

The first two seasons of the show were based on the YOU book series by Caroline Kepnes, but the books three and four have not yet been released, meaning that no hints can be obtained for it. However, Kepnes gave a few details while he spoke to Rolling Stone in January. “Joe decides to live in a small community in the Pacific Northwest with a low crime rate,” she said. “He works as a volunteer in a local library. Joe thinks he can breathe in a small town because small people are good people.”

Granted, that doesn’t mean the same thing will happen in season 3 of YOU (Hidden Bodies finally ended up in jail with Joe and love wasn’t a killer either). But that does not mean that his past crimes – not to mention Love’s – will not come back to bite them. Ellie is looking for the one who killed her sister, and this time Joe needs more than his faded baseball hat as a disguise.

