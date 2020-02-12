Advertisement

It is one of the least understood and most abused four letter words in the English language. LOVE.

We’re celebrating Valentine’s Day this week. The holiday has a cloudy history, one from the Roman tradition and the other from a martyr. After identifying and commercializing with a romantic theme, it became what it is today – a time to buy cards and gifts for loved ones.

In our culture, love usually has a romantic meaning – what happens when two people dress, what is sometimes called “falling in love”. It’s easy to fall in love or fall in love, which may have to do with why so many relationships have broken down, including more common marriages that end in divorce. If love is just a feeling, it comes and goes and does not always take a few months or years.

There are four Greek words that can help open up the dimensions of love.

Eros is passionate love, which is what we usually mean when we talk about romantic love. It is the physical, almost chemical reaction when people are drawn to each other, sometimes without thinking too much. In the long run, there may be no relationship, but it is what brings people together first. And of course, without Eros, only a few of us would be here.

Philia is another form of love that is sometimes referred to as friendship. It is not the same as with acquaintances, but rather in the sense of a deep and lasting relationship. A person may have many acquaintances, but less deep friendships. A good friend is someone you can communicate with, no matter how many years you have been apart, because you know that you are being heard and that you are listening to the other person.

Storge is about natural or instinctive affection, like a parent’s love for offspring and vice versa.

Agape is the kind of love in which you value others for their own sake, a self-donating kind of relationship. The word is sometimes misunderstood to mean that you love someone without caring about themselves. However, the deeper meaning is expressed in the guidance through Jesus: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” In this understanding, love means to love others, but also yourself.

Many world traditions teach that love is not just a feeling, but rather a decision. It is an intentional act to treat someone the way you want to be treated with respect and care. It means getting past your ego where all you want is to feed yourself. It does not mean to betray yourself, but to feed yourself.

When I think about love, I see that it has to do with making decisions about how best to live. Love requires commitment, which means choosing a path that does not fall into one without thinking. Eros can bring people together, but not stick together when the emotional dynamics weaken.

Love has many other forms besides human relationships. You can love animals, art, work, beauty, country.

When I grow old, I learn that loving and being loved is the greatest of all the gifts of life.

John C. Morgan is a writer and teacher. He can be reached at [email protected]

