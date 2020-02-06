Advertisement

Two years before Demi Lovato performed the ghostly ballad “Anyone” on the 2020 Grammy, no one – neither the five other songwriters credited to the song, nor Lovato – could imagine it would be the soundtrack to her emotional return to the stage that follows her An overdose 2018. But the writing process that led to “Everyone” was just as unpredictable as the curvy path of the song on the Billboard charts.

“I think it was around 12 or 1 o’clock, and then someone started playing the piano and we were all dragged back into the room,” Eyelar, who is both a singer and songwriter, recalls the fateful night in London when “Everyone” was born. “From that moment on [it felt like] was literally taking over something, it just happened. We didn’t sit down to write word for word, it just came together.”

Eyelar tells Bustle that she, Lovato, and fellow songwriters Bibi Bourelly, Jay Moon, Dayyon Alexander and RØMANS wrote the song so quickly that it was less of a writing session and more of a “stream of words and melodies.” The “Everyone” message was one they were all related to. “It was super honest and really raw, and no one really stopped,” she says, adding later that “we all shared an emotion.”

And then everything stopped.

Shortly thereafter, Lovato was rushed to the hospital after a reported overdose in July 2018. Given the news, Eyelar was convinced that “Everyone” would never see the light of day. But now that it is, the songwriter says that Lovato’s overdose has given the song a new meaning, something that Eyelar thinks fans should hear. “I think that’s the way it is. Singing her song and having this impact after what happened can help so many other people struggling with depression and feeling alone,” she says.

Despite the popularity of the song, some passionate Lovato fans are critical of Eyelar. A few tweeted her, asking why she didn’t help the singer when they were writing the song. “I understand because they are super protective against her, and it is really sad and really scary what happened,” she says. “If any of us knew she was in trouble, then of course we would have done something, but I don’t even have her number.”

Stephen Gunn

But most of the feedback Eyelar receives from Lovatics is positive and seeing her impact on listeners has inspired her in her own career. “I think it’s so cool that you just go outside and sing your truth to so many people,” she says. “I would take that with me to my own projects and my own music. I would never want to sing or write anything that is not personal or real to me.”

