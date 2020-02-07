Advertisement

(WARNING: The following contains BIG spoilers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7, Episode 1, “Manhunt.”)

Daddy issues. Authority issues. Hormonal problems. Paranoia problems. These are just a minute’s examples of the misery affecting the good officers of the (fictional) ninety-ninth district of New York – and of course there is something much, much greater and more dangerous going on.

“Manhunt”, the seventh Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiere episode, sees the team deployed to find a shooter who tried to kill the mayor. Unfortunately both the Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) team as well as the Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) encounter problems. Jake has problems working with Holt (Andre Braugher), and Holt has problems accepting Jake is now his boss. And finally, Amy has a hard time accepting that she might be pregnant.

Too bad party

Although Jake is responsible for the hunt for the so-called murderer, Holt manages to promote himself in a way. While Jake investigates the scene, Holt arrives and steals his thunder; and Jake, realizing that they should not count Holts expertise, allows him to help in the matter instead of forcing him to stay at his station. That kindness becomes a thorn in Jake’s side when Holt repeatedly sends him an email, but when Boyle tells him to kick Holt back to the sidewalk, he can’t. “I feel sorry for him,” says Jake. “His assignment was next to the tape.” Hey, at least he had the wonderfully funny Vanessa Bayer as a partner!

Jake’s compassion evaporates when Holt breaks the case and crosses all his boundaries. Jake, unwilling to be one-upped, points him out of the way while he and Charles go in search of the shooter. They manage to arrest a suspect that matches the description they got from a hot dog vendor near the scene, but Holt later claims to have the wrong man, and that hot dog vendor was the shooter.

On the right track, without the case

Holt is convinced that they have the wrong man, but Jake is equally convinced that his friend / mentor / father figure is only trying to squeeze himself into a more relevant position. Jake orders the lockdown to be lifted, which Holt refuses to follow because he believes the culprit is still free. “Okay, then you’re not with it,” says Jake.

While preparing for his press conference, Jake complains that Holt is in his head (in the meantime, the latter has started to do further research himself, defying his orders). He finally admits that his former captain is probably right, and with the help of Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) they put together that there has never been a hot dog stall where they were that day. Holt was right! Unfortunately, when Jake broadcasts him, Holt is in a somewhat perilous situation – the perpetrator points a gun at him.

Savings officer Holt

Meanwhile, after Amy has expressed concern about her possible pregnancy, Rosa is going to get a test for her. The test does not do much good because she has problems, well, go. Rosa tries to help her and Amy drinks a lot of water, but Terry believes the strange behavior of his friends is because they gossip about him, so he causes a scene. Eventually, when it becomes clear that Amy’s problems are related to urine, he comes along. Amy still can’t go; Jake arrives and tells them to save Holt.

The team rushes in and Amy, too antsy to suffer from the impasse of the perpetrator, attacks him. Holt knocks the villain on the floor and they grab him – the day is saved. Holt later talks to Jake on the ground and apologizes for his behavior. “I hijacked the case because I had to feel respected,” he says. Jake replies that no matter what uniform Holt wears, he will always look up to him. And in the end they were both right; Jake’s offender and Holt’s offender were in cahoots.

That night Amy talks to Jake about her crazy day. It appears that she is not pregnant, but she is a bit sad. “I was secretly bumped when the test came negative,” she says. Jake is also a little saddened by this series of events. And just like that, although it is not how they have structured things, they decide to try. Would a ‘Peraltiago’ baby arrive somewhere in season 7?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursday, 8: 30/7: 30c, NBC

