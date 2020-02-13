A beautiful octopus has swum in our lives to become celephod celebrity in just one night.

In the ocean, or deep space, there are threats in abundance, but no worries. A groundbreaking survival icon-octopus charms the internet thanks to this video of releasing its own blanket to protect itself from predators.

The creature sweeps social media with a blanket of iridescent shades of deep neon purple, bright orange, magenta and blue. It includes many people.

Filmed by the NAD Lembeh Resort in Lembeh Street, Indonesia, and shared by Open Ocean Exploration, the video is absolutely fascinating and has been viewed almost 800,000 times.

And they shared it with this reassuring title

“The world can be rough. Politics, viruses, natural disasters. So here is a female blanket octopus to remind you that this planet is still a pretty amazing place.

You have this, “

“Blanket octopuses get their name from webbing sheets that extend between some of their arms. When they are threatened, they extend their arms and create a blanket-like silhouette that is meant to scare away potential attackers, “said the National Geographic.

Rainbow octopuses are rare, but our fascination for them is nothing new.

A diver caught up with a couple of colorful octopuses off the coast of the Philippines last June, according to USA Today.

This year, the internet fell deeply in love with Billy Porter’s confrontation-repelling blue headpiece on the 2020 Grammy as the ultimate example of outstanding self-protection.

We are not saying that this newly viral enlightened majestic creature ascending through the sea has received the hat from Billy Porter. That would be crazy. But with her brightly colored, luminous blanket as practical as it is glorious, she is certainly in the same zone.

“Call me another animal with so much drama. So much fashion. Blind so much blinding. YOU CAN’T, “wrote a Twitter user.

