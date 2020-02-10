Advertisement

The stream may be over now, but Starz has announced that four spin-offs will come into the network in the coming months. The last of which is Power Book V: Force, which will appear after Tommy Egan (played by Joseph Sikora) fled to California at the end of Power Season 6, Episode 13.

Sikora had previously teased that Tommy would return on his Instagram in his own series, but a teaser trailer after the Power Series finale confirmed that the character would be back in force.

When is Power Book V: Force out for Starz?

It could take some time for fans to see Tommy’s return. The first spin-off of the Starz Show will take place in the summer of 2020, so it is very unlikely that we will see Force until 2021 at the earliest.

One thing that could stop the series’ release is Sikora’s role in Ozark. He joins the cast for season 3, and depending on his character’s fate, his cinematic involvement with Power Book V may need to be reconciled with his work on the Netflix series.

This may be the reason why they keep the Tommy spin-off for the last time, although we know the series is currently under development, which means that filming will start in the next few months.

“Power” Season 6, Episode 13 ended with Tommy driving to California – and the spin-off of “Power Book V: Force”

Starz

Who is in the cast of Power Book V: Force?

As with most power spin-offs, there is only one confirmed actor for Force: Joseph Sikora, who returns in the role he has played since season 1 Anthony) The last person who helped Tommy die. Book V will need a lot of new actors as the character adapts to California life.

One character that will definitely come back is Tommy’s mother Kate (Patricia Kalember). In Power Season 6, Episode 13, the two broke up violently after Kate accused him of killing Ghost (Omari Hardwick). Even though she has actually rejected her son, Force is sure that she will come back.

What will happen in Power Book V: Force?

According to an interview with Sikora in the Chicago Sun-Times, the Tommy we see in the sequel may be slightly different than we are used to. He said: “He has lost everything. He is absolutely empty. He is a super shell of a man.

“I think the exciting part was when there was a sequel for Tommy: how is he going to refill this case and what will become of this man? Just like when they say you can never go home, can you?” Always the same person? There are many questions we end with. “

His interview with Blackfilm gave a few more clues: “I think Tommy is going through his life and he sees that everyone he loves is either denied or dead. So going from this place is really difficult Task I think the exciting part would be to see how he would make it back. If he could make it back, how far he would get and how he would play the game. “

The last time we saw Tommy, he was on his way to California, and a look at his Mustang in the Power spin seems to suggest that we will pick him up here at the beginning of Force.

Power Book V: Force is coming to Starz soon.

