Wonder Woman 1984 will be the next blockbuster from the DC Extended Universe. A direct sequel to Wonder Woman from 2017, Gal Gadot repeats the role of Diana Prince when Patty Jenkins returns to lead the project.

2017’s Wonder Woman quickly became one of the most famous superhero films of all time. After his introduction to Zack Snyders Batman against Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman regained international superstar. Her first solo film, Wonder Woman, was both financially and critically successful and immediately continued its development.

Gadot and Jenkins aren’t the only ones returning to their respective roles for Wonder Woman in 1984. Chris Pine, who played Steve Trevor in the 2017 film, is also returning. Trevor sacrificed himself at the end of the first film and made his return to the world of the living a key linchpin that is kept under wraps. New to the franchise are Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.

Wigg will play the classic Wonder Woman villain Barbara Minerva, who eventually takes the name Cheetah. Pascal will play Maxwell Lord, a grubby businessman who is at the center of the story. Judging by the story of DC Comics, the two will be the main villains in the story, with Minerva’s transformation into a cheetah to the fore.

Jenkins talked about Wiig as Cheetah and told Entertainment Weekly. “Kristen plays a character that reaches both ends of the spectrum – she is your warm, funny friend who is nice and interesting and can then transform into something completely different. Yes, she happens to be a woman, but she just has the genes Hackman Superman School left by great, funny, great actors. “

The first Wonder Woman film took place during the First World War. He created a bleak and desolate landscape into which the superhero can shine and which he could save for powerful images. For Wonder Woman 1984, the film takes place in 1984.

The setting enables Wonder Woman to exist in her own bubble without worrying about where other DC heroes like Superman, Batman or Aquaman should help. More importantly, the Jenkins backdrop opens up a new world in which Wonder Woman can exist, apart from the backdrop of the First World War I movie or the superhero-infused modernity.

Gadot spoke about the film’s backdrop and told Entertainment Weekly. “I was born in 1985, but it’s funny, I really remember that. Probably more because of my parents, but it was an outstanding decade, just like it is related to fashion, music, politics. And the look of everything! The colors. “

Wonder Woman will discover a new look that fits the new film. As the poster at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 showed, Diana will wear new gold armor. Wonder Woman’s new outfit, heavily inspired by Alex Ross’ 1996 Kingdom Come designs, will also feature a series of wings.

Gal Gadot plays the role of Wonder Woman in WW84

Clay Enos / Warner Bros.

On the producing side, Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder return to produce the project. Zack Snyder has made and produced several DC films, including 2013 Man of Steel and 2016 Batman v Superman. They are joined by Charles Roven, who produced Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy.

Hans Zimmer, the legendary composer of the trilogy The Dark Knight, Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman, returns to the DC world to compose Wonder Woman in 1984. The composer originally created the Wonder Woman theme for Batman vs. Superman.

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled for release on June 5, 2020.

