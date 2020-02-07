Advertisement

It was last September that Princess Beatrice announced her engagement with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and since then royal guards are counting down to the wedding itself. The multi-millionaire property proposed during a weekend trip in his native Italy, according to the statement that was released at the time. “We are both so excited to start this life adventure together,” it said. Their marriages were scheduled for 2020, but no further details were known about the big day – until now. Here is a handy guide to everything we know so far about Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

When are Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi getting married?

The first announcement said 2020, but HI! reports that the wedding date is limited and will take place on 29 May. Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm the date.

Where will the wedding itself take place?

Beatrice’s younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married her long-term friend Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel in October 2018, at the same location where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchanged vows in May. But Princess Beatrice’s own wedding reception will take place entirely at a different location: Buckingham Palace.

The official statement issued by the palace said: “Her Majesty the Queen has kindly authorized the ceremony at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace. The ceremony will be followed by a private reception given by The Queen in the gardens of Buckingham Palace “

Chapel Royal has organized a number of royal weddings and christenings – including Queen Victoria’s marriage to Prince Albert of Saxony-Coburg in 1840 and the then Duke of York and Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (later King George V and Queen Mary) in 1893. The church regularly has services that are also open to the general public.

A wedding at Buckingham Palace sounds like a grand affair?

Yes and no. The Queen is organizing the private event in the gardens of Buckingham Palace and is therefore the first wedding in the Prince’s official London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s own (very, very formal) wedding in April 2011.

But unlike Kate, Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie’s own royal weddings, Princess Beatrice’s weddings will not be broadcast on television and, according to Fox News, would be a “restrained” affair.

Who is invited to the “withheld” wedding?

Royal weddings always bring out the most elite celebrities and relinquish the famous faces that attended the couple’s engagement party at London’s Chiltern House last December – Ellie Goulding, Robert De Niro, British Vogue Editor Edward Enninful and James Blunt – the wedding follows suit.

In particular, the father of the bride to be, Prince Andrew, was absent from the engagement celebration. According to The Sun, Andrew decided not to attend the party because he thought it could be a ‘bad look’ and open the other guests to criticism.

Will Prince Andrew be at the wedding then?

Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has caused enormous controversy for the royal family. Recently, he was accused by the prosecutors of ‘zero cooperation’ in the case. However, the father of the bride is expected to be present at the wedding and play an important role.

Who is going to design Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress?

The designer behind every royal wedding dress is a well-guarded secret, so he will probably be fooled until the big day. That said, the royal family has a tradition of calling on British designers for their wedding dresses. The queen wore a design by Sir Norman Hartnell when she married Prince Philip in 1947. Kate Middleton entrusted Sarah McQueen’s Sarah Burton with her wedding dress. Meghan Markle’s dress may be Givenchy, but it was actually designed by the famous creative director of the famous maison, Clare Waight Keller. (Plus do Stella McCartney for the evening.) And Princess Eugenie turned to the London brand Peter Pilotto for her big day.

WPA Pool / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

So who could Princess Beatrice turn to? London-based fashion favorite Erdem, Royal Go-to Jenny Packham and Couture House Ralph & Russo are all contenders. According to The Daily Mail, Princess Beatrice allegedly wants her wedding dress to “channel” the Italian heritage of her future husband. It was also suggested that the princess was seen in Caroline Castigliano’s boutique in Knightsbridge. We wait with bated breath.

