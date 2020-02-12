It has been almost two years since we last visited Westworld, and because many of the characters have entered the ‘real world’, season 3 looks like something that fans have seen so far in the HBO show.

From the premiere date and trailers to key art and casting, we break everything you need to know about the upcoming episodes of the long-awaited return of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s Westworld.

Premiere date

The series returns to HBO on Sunday 15 March at 9 / 8c. Despite the fact that I don’t know too much about the plot points, it seems too coincidental that the premiere takes place on the Ides of March. Known as the day Caesar died, March 15 is a day on the Roman calendar that is seen as a deadline for paying debts. Maybe that is a hint about what awaits us?

episodes

The third season of Westworld includes eight episodes – this total is twice as low as the previous seasons, both of which had ten episodes. Viewers can watch the series on HBO, with HBO NOW, HBO GO and HBO On Demand.

The cast

Returning stars are Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Meanwhile, a whole series of newcomers are taking part in the scene while Aaron Paul (as Caleb), Vincent Cassel, Lena Waithe, Scott Mescudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan are taking part in the fun.

Story

Not much is known, but details about the time and setting are plagued. At San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that the title for this season would be “The New World”, while season 1 was known as “The Maze” and season 2 was “The Door”. This suggests that more action will take place outside the Delos Inc. theme park. known as Westworld, which makes sense because many characters have left their limits in the final of season 2.

In the meantime, viewers learned in a video with a date announcement about the year in which the season takes place as global tragedies are explored over the years until there is a difference in February 2058 that disrupts a system that was introduced in 2039 to keep the world at peace . “For the first time, history has an author, a system,” says the narrator about the 2039 event. “And until recently, the system worked.” Fans must therefore take these dates into account.

Regarding the biggest addition of season 3, Paul’s character Caleb works in construction, which is teased in the trailers that have been released so far.

Key Art

On February 12, HBO unveiled the most important art of season 3 with the slogan “Free Will Is Not Free”. The image shows a robot figure – possibly Paul’s character Caleb’s robot George – bent and trudging through sand with a futuristic cityscape in the background.

trailers

Only two teasers with characters and images are shared. The first debuted before the final of the Game of Thrones series in May 2019 and focused on the character of Paul, while viewers were treated to an even better view of season 3 with the San Diego Comic-Con trailer in July 2019. There are no trailers released yet in 2020.

Westworld, Season 3, Premieres Sunday, March 15 9 / 8c, HBO