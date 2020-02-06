Advertisement

Ireland is currently on the brink of a hugely important general election. On January 14, 2020, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the general elections will be held on February 8. Varadkar met President Michael D Higgins in Áras an Uachtaráin (the official residence of the President) and his request for the 32nd Dáil of Ireland (parliament) was dissolved. These are the most important facts prior to the general election in Ireland.

The party currently in power, Fine Gael, is led by Varadkar, who wrote history because he was both the first person in color to hold the position of Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) and Ireland’s first openly gay leader.

According to a poll by the Irish Times on 3 February, satisfaction with the current government has fallen by 21%, indicating that Ireland is on the way to a major political turmoil in the upcoming elections. Since the division of Ireland in 1922, the two largest parties in the country, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, have dominated the Irish political landscape. With the Irish Times poll pointing to an increase in the popularity of Sinn Féin and smaller parties such as Labor and Green, the election in 2020 can be historic for Ireland.

The upcoming elections are also crucial for female political representation, because according to RTE there are 162 female candidates on the ticket. That is two more than the 160 in 2016. This means that at least one woman will run for the first time in every constituency across the country, which is a massive assertion of Ireland’s move towards gender equality.

So here are the most important facts for Saturday’s elections. The rest is up to the Irish voters.

What are the key issues for the 2020 elections in Ireland?

As the Guardian reports, it was initially believed that the climate crisis would be the main campaign theme of this election, especially as Ireland became the second country to declare a climate emergency in 2019. However, as elections have progressed, voters’ main concerns are primarily related to the state of health of the country and also to the housing crisis.

How have Ireland’s party leaders voted in the past?

A quick online search can give you an idea of ​​what is on the manifestos of each party, but what are their leaders’ views on recent historic votes in Ireland? In particular, the referendum on equality of marriage 2015, the withdrawal of the eighth amendment of 2018 and the divorce referral for 2019?

Fine Gael – Leo Varadkar

Varadkar called for a referendum on the eighth amendment (which imposed enormous restrictions on abortion) in 2018 and was in favor of it being withdrawn. He also favored the liberalization of divorce in 2019, and in 2015 he chose to stay ahead of Ireland’s 2015 historic referendum on equality of marriages, saying he wanted to be “an equal citizen in (his) own country.”

Fianna Fáil – Micheál Martin

Martin was publicly in favor of withdrawing the eighth amendment. He was also pro-equality before marriage and said the position of his party was “clear and unambiguous.” His party also supported the divorce referendum.

Sinn Féin – Mary Lou McDonald

McDonald called for the eighth amendment to be withdrawn and stated that “it was imperative to ensure that Irish women have access to decent and appropriate healthcare.” She is also open about her pro-marriage equality attitude, and her party was for the divorce referendum.

Labor – Brendan Howlin

Howlin spoke in favor of withdrawing the eighth amendment and even criticized his former boss for being against it. Howlin is also publicly pro-marriage equality and was reportedly a driving force in getting a referendum in the first place. Labor was also in favor of the divorce referendum.

The Green Party – Eamon Ryan

The Green Party was a strong proponent of withdrawing the eighth amendment at that time: “This referendum is about a compassionate, caring approach to difficult situations and decisions that take place every day in Ireland.” Ryan was also a strong advocate of equality in marriage and his party was also in favor of the referendum on divorce.

Can I still register to vote in the 2020 elections in Ireland?

Unfortunately, the registration deadline expired on January 22, 2020.

What time is the voting station open for the 2020 elections in Ireland?

Polling stations are open between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on 8 February. Voters must take a form of photo ID with them to polling stations.

When will we know the results of the 2020 elections in Ireland?

Checking and counting votes starts around 9 am on 9 February and the first TD (Teachta Dála, an Irish member of parliament) is likely to be elected between 2 p.m. and 3:00 pm The final results of the elections may not be known until the following week, although most constituencies are likely to complete their counting on February 9.

