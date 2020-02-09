Advertisement

Apple introduced the first iPad Pro in 2015 that came with an optional pen called Apple Pencil. Former Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, was famous for his pens, but the Apple Pencil has proven to be a useful tool for drawing, sketching, and more.

The Apple Pencil has been in existence since 2015 and is compatible with the entire current iPad range from Apple. The following guide provides everything you need to know about Apple Pencil.

What is the Apple Pencil?

The Apple Pencil is an Apple-developed pen that works with Apple’s iPads. It’s called Apple Pencil because it resembles a traditional pencil, albeit with a definitely Apple-like design.

There is a small plastic tip (which can be replaced) that connects to the ‌iPad‌ display, a pencil-like housing to hold it in place, and a charging mechanism. There is a Lightning connector in the original Apple Pencil, but the second generation model is magnetically charged.

The Apple Pencil is used instead of a finger for precision tasks such as writing and sketching and can also be used to navigate through the operating system. It is great for drawing, creating graphics, taking notes, and other similar tasks because it is precise, rejects palms, and is sensitive to pressure and tilt.

In short, the Apple Pencil is supposed to work like a traditional pencil, but instead of writing on paper, you write on the display of the “iPad”. You can put your hand directly on the “iPad” while writing. For a long time this was a function that other pens could not reproduce exactly.

What are the differences between Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2?

There are two versions of Apple Pencil, the first version released in 2015 and the second version in 2018. The two do the same thing, but have different designs and loading mechanisms.

The biggest difference is device compatibility: Apple Pencil 2 works with the 2018 iPad Pro models and Apple Pencil 1 works with everyone else.

Original apple pencil

The second generation Apple Pencil is slimmer, smaller and more compact than the original Apple Pencil because it doesn’t have a Lightning connector in the end. It is designed to be magnetically charged via the “iPad Pro” so that you stick it in the flat area on the right side of the “iPad Pro” to start the charging process.

Apple stick 2

The original Apple Pencil has a Lightning connector, via which it can be connected to the Lightning connector of an “iPad” for charging, which is impractical due to the size of the Apple Pencil. Apple also includes an adapter for the Apple Pencil 1 that you can use to charge it with any Lightning cable.

Apple Pencil 2 has a more pencil-like design because it has a flat side and a cut design that improves the texture. The Apple Pencil 1 is smooth and round. Apple Pencil 2 also supports touch gestures to switch between tools, which is not possible with the original Apple Pencil.

Although there are different loading mechanisms, Apple Pencil 1 and 2 work essentially the same way and have the same general functions.

Which devices are compatible with Apple Pencil?

The original Apple Pencil, manufactured from 2015 with a round housing design and Lightning connector, is compatible with the following devices:



iPad Air (3rd generation)

‌IPad‌ mini (5th generation)

‌IPad‌ (7th generation)

‌IPad‌ (6th generation)

‌IPad Pro‌ 12.9 inch (2nd generation)

‌IPad Pro‌ 12.9 inch (1st generation)

‌IPad Pro‌ 10.5 inches

‌IPad Pro‌ 9.7 inches

The second generation Apple Pencil with less space and magnetic charging functions is compatible with the following devices:



‌IPad Pro‌ 12.9 inch (3rd generation)

“IPad Pro” 11-inch

The original Apple Pencil can’t be used with the 2018 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and the newer Apple Pencil won’t work with older iPads.

What functions does the Apple Pencil offer?

The Apple Pencil has extensive functions that allow it to be used for any precision task or as a replacement for a finger when navigating through iOS.

The features you need to know are listed below:



Palm rejection – If the Apple Pencil is connected to the “iPad”, it only recognizes the Apple Pencil tip and not your hand or finger, so that you can write or sketch comfortably.

– If the Apple Pencil is connected to the “iPad”, it only recognizes the Apple Pencil tip and not your hand or finger, so that you can write or sketch comfortably. pressure sensitivity – Depending on how much pressure is exerted on the ‌iPad‌ when writing or drawing, a line can be thicker or thinner. Apple does not offer a specific pressure sensitivity level for the Apple Pencil.

– Depending on how much pressure is exerted on the ‌iPad‌ when writing or drawing, a line can be thicker or thinner. Apple does not offer a specific pressure sensitivity level for the Apple Pencil. tilt sensitivity – Apple Pencil works like a normal pencil. So if you hold it at an angle and push the side of the tip next to the “iPad” to achieve shading, it works. The Apple Pencil knows its general orientation and how it is tilted.

– Apple Pencil works like a normal pencil. So if you hold it at an angle and push the side of the tip next to the “iPad” to achieve shading, it works. The Apple Pencil knows its general orientation and how it is tilted. Weighting similar to a pencil – Apple designed the Apple Pencil to feel like a pencil in your hand and feel like a real writing instrument.

– Apple designed the Apple Pencil to feel like a pencil in your hand and feel like a real writing instrument. Little waiting time – Apple Pencil has an extremely low latency, which means that when you write on the “iPad” there is no delay between the movement of the pen and the display. The Apple Pencil latency is only 9 ms on iPads with a 120 Hz display (the “iPad Pro” models from 2017).

– Apple Pencil has an extremely low latency, which means that when you write on the “iPad” there is no delay between the movement of the pen and the display. The Apple Pencil latency is only 9 ms on iPads with a 120 Hz display (the “iPad Pro” models from 2017). precision – Apple Pencil is precise and therefore pixel-perfect. That is, there is no offset between the position of the pen and what is shown on the screen.

– Apple Pencil is precise and therefore pixel-perfect. That is, there is no offset between the position of the pen and what is shown on the screen. Easy pairing – With Apple Pencil, you don’t have to deal with Bluetooth. It connects automatically. Simply connect the first version or connect the second version to theiPad Pro‌.

– With Apple Pencil, you don’t have to deal with Bluetooth. It connects automatically. Simply connect the first version or connect the second version to theiPad Pro‌. Touch gestures (V2 only) – The second generation version of the Apple Pencil supports touch gestures. With a double click, the Apple Pencil 2 can switch between tools in apps. This is useful because, for example, you can quickly switch between a pencil and an eraser tool.

– The second generation version of the Apple Pencil supports touch gestures. With a double click, the Apple Pencil 2 can switch between tools in apps. This is useful because, for example, you can quickly switch between a pencil and an eraser tool. Magnetic charging (V2 only) – Apple Pencil 2 is charged via a magnetic connection with the “iPad Pro”. Apple Pencil 1 does not have this feature and is charging via a Lightning connector.

Where can Apple Pencil be used?

Apple Pencil can be used as a finger replacement, for example to run open apps, scrolls and more. Support for Apple Pencil is also built into iPadOS. There are some unique Apple Pencil features that are worth considering when considering an Apple Pencil purchase.

screenshots – If you take a screenshot on your “iPad” and then tap it when a preview is shown in the corner, you can draw and write on it using Apple Pencil using a function called markup.

– If you take a screenshot on your “iPad” and then tap it when a preview is shown in the corner, you can draw and write on it using Apple Pencil using a function called markup. markup – Markup is the Apple feature that allows you to take screenshots. However, it also works in different apps for the entire operating system. In Mail you can edit photos or PDFs (ideal for signing documents), in Messages you can draw on photos, in the Photos app you can add captions and drawings and in Books you can edit PDFs.

Apple Pencil also works with countless third-party apps for jotting down, drawing, sketching, and more. You can find these apps by searching for “Apple Pencil” on the “iPad” in the App Store. However, some outstanding features are listed below.



witnesses ($ 9.99) – Ideal for sketching, drawing, and creating artwork. Simple enough for beginners, but strong enough for professionals.

($ 9.99) – Ideal for sketching, drawing, and creating artwork. Simple enough for beginners, but strong enough for professionals. Remarkable ($ 8.99) – Notability is a note-taking app that has been around for a long time. It has all possible functions for writing, sketching, annotating PDF files and much more. There are also numerous paper styles and it can scan documents, record audio clips and much more.

($ 8.99) – Notability is a note-taking app that has been around for a long time. It has all possible functions for writing, sketching, annotating PDF files and much more. There are also numerous paper styles and it can scan documents, record audio clips and much more. Pixelmator ($ 4.99) – If you want to edit photos on your “iPad”, it’s worth testing Pixelmator. It supports Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil is a great tool for precise editing.

($ 4.99) – If you want to edit photos on your “iPad”, it’s worth testing Pixelmator. It supports Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil is a great tool for precise editing. pigment (Free for in-app purchases) – If you want to paint and relax, there are countless coloring apps for the Apple Pencil like pigment.

(Free for in-app purchases) – If you want to paint and relax, there are countless coloring apps for the Apple Pencil like pigment. Adobe Photoshop sketch (Free) – Adobe Photoshop Sketch is a reduced version of Photoshop that is optimized for artists who like to sketch and draw. It has a range of brushes and supports Photoshop brushes, as well as useful functions for mixing colors and supporting layers. Adobe also has a full Photoshop app for the “iPad”.

(Free) – Adobe Photoshop Sketch is a reduced version of Photoshop that is optimized for artists who like to sketch and draw. It has a range of brushes and supports Photoshop brushes, as well as useful functions for mixing colors and supporting layers. Adobe also has a full Photoshop app for the “iPad”. Linea sketch ($ 4.99) – If you want to write down ideas and make quick drawings, Linea Sketch is easy to learn, easy to use, and has a number of useful tools that you can use.

How is the Apple Pencil different from other pens?

Before the Apple Pencil came out, the pens either had a fine, hard tip and were battery operated to activate the capacitive display of the “iPad”, or they had a wide, finger-shaped rubber tip that was not accurate.

A pre-Apple pencil pen

The palm rejection was carried out by individual app creators using software and did not work reliably. In addition, all connections were made via Bluetooth and not through the automatic process used by Apple Pencil.

Many pens on the market that are not the Apple Pencil still have tips that are nowhere near as accurate as the Apple Pencil and do not offer the same simple loading and palm rejection features, but there are now some cheaper Apple pens pencil alternatives with Apple Pencil-like functionality.

What Apple Pencil alternatives are there?

There are some pens on the market that are not made by Apple and have the same functions as the Apple Pencil, but at a cheaper price. These options aren’t as feature-rich as the Apple Pencil and don’t have the same simple design, but the basic functionality is there.

The Logitech Crayon

Logitech Crayon ($ 55) – Logitech’s designed Crayon was originally intended to be a cheaper version of the Apple Pencil that students could use with the inexpensive “iPad”. It is now available to everyone. It works exactly like the Apple Pencil and offers the same support for palm rejection, latency and tilt, but does not contain pressure sensitivity.

($ 55) – Logitech’s designed Crayon was originally intended to be a cheaper version of the Apple Pencil that students could use with the inexpensive “iPad”. It is now available to everyone. It works exactly like the Apple Pencil and offers the same support for palm rejection, latency and tilt, but does not contain pressure sensitivity. Adonit note ($ 43) – The Adonit Note is similar to the Apple Pencil and offers the same small tip, excellent latency and palm rejection, but no pressure sensitivity.

($ 43) – The Adonit Note is similar to the Apple Pencil and offers the same small tip, excellent latency and palm rejection, but no pressure sensitivity. Adonit Note + ($ 62) – The Adonit Note + is similar to the Adonit Note, but contains 2048 pressure sensitivity levels and two configurable key combinations.

Which apps are compatible with Apple Pencil?

All first or third party apps are compatible with Apple Pencil. However, they are intended for writing, drawing, and sketching apps that display handwritten content. The Apple Pencil can also be used instead of a fingertip to navigate through “iPadOS”.

Is the Apple Pencil worth the money?

For those who want to use the ‌iPad‌ for drawing, sketching, noting, or other similar purposes, the Apple Pencil is worth the money, but for those who don’t need all the advanced features, there are some similar pens on the market like the Essential cheaper Logitech Crayon.

Does Apple Pencil work with iPhone?

The Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2 are only compatible with iPads and do not work with the “iPhone”. The Apple Pencil requires a display that iPhones do not have.

Will Apple make an Apple Pencil for “iPhone”?

There were rumors that Apple might develop a version of the Apple Pencil for the “iPhone”, especially before the 2019 “iPhone” program was released, but we haven’t heard much about it since, and there has been no concrete information to suggest it A product is in the works.

Apple may be planning a stylus for the “iPhone” in the future, but it doesn’t look like it will come in the near future, and we don’t expect this for the 2020 iPhones.

