Former 112 singer Quinnes “Q” Parker rocks with old label mates Mase when it comes to challenging Diddy about unfair contracts and says her old boss should do more and talk less.

Q was in Washington, DC when he gave us his take on Mase, who was captivating Diddy – he became a hypocrite for his Grammy’s speech, demanding that the record industry treat black artists better than he did ,

Of course, Q’s group 112 had its big breakthrough with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in the late 90s – and he told us he signed an identical contract to the one that Mase made so hot.

On the one hand Q – who left 112 2018 – warns all artists against putting a pen on paper for all contracts. He even admits that Puffy (he still uses the nickname from the 90s) did nothing against 112 or Mase to get her to sign contracts that were pretty common at the time.

Buuut, see why he sees Mase’s reasoning. As we reported … Diddy called on black artists To take control of their art. Mase shot backDiddy claims that his own artists are “enslaved”.

Q says he also wants to refrain from his bad boy deal, but is less militant than Mase. However, he agrees that Diddy should stop making such bold statements when Mase tells the truth.

