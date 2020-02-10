Advertisement

Latest news

Getty

A former MLB relief jug says the Houston Astros ruined his career by cheating to get beatings from him in 2017 … and now he’s suing for a ton of money.

Advertisement

The man behind the lawsuit is Mike Bolsinger, a former Toronto Blue Jays assistant, said the ‘Stros’ cost him a chance to pursue an MLB career on August 4, 2017 in Houston.

Bolsinger claims during the game that the Astros illegally stole signs from him and his catcher by filming them and relaying the pitches from the dugout to the fighters via a “bang” sound.

Bolsinger, who gave up 4 goals, 3 walks and 4 deserved runs in the innings he set up in this game, said that as a result of his catastrophic effort, the Jays cut him and no other MLB team wanted him.

The 32-year-old said he had been forced to perform in Japan in the past two seasons. He called the appearance on August 4 the fatal blow in his MLB career.

But now, this MLB commissioner Rob Manfred the Astros DID has indeed found Cheat throughout 2017 Season … Bolsinger is looking for justice.

In his lawsuit, Mike wants the Astros to pay for the damage he suffered from the trip.

Bolsinger also wants the ‘Stros to give up all of them World Cup 2017 Off-season bonuses – he says they’re worth $ 31 MILLION – for charity.

Bolsinger, who is currently a free agent, hopes to be back in the MLB.

Advertisement