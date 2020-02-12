Exclusive

Former star of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Dina ManzoThe husband is called for his claim that he was killed during a house invasion – a medical expert believes he is full of it.

The RHONJ alum and her husband, David CantinPolice officers said they were the victims of the May 2017 attack. Police officers arrested James Mainello, a 51-year-old man from New Jersey, last year for alleged crime.

Mainello’s lawyer, Marco Laraccasays he has a doctor who is willing to testify Cantin’s claim He was hit with a baseball, it just doesn’t match.

According to new legal documents received from TMZ …, Laracca plans to call the Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Peter DiPaolo to testify that the baseball bat part of the attack is “highly unlikely” to be accurate.

The doctor says baseball bat injuries are “very well described in the trauma literature” and typically lead to skull and orbital fractures if someone is hit in the head or face … as a Cantin claims he was,

DiPaolo says Cantin has not suffered any such injuries … according to photos and medical records that he checked. For the recording, Cantin claims that he was repeatedly hit by the bat “in the leg, knee, arm, back and face”.

We have reached Dina and David. Your lawyer, Andrew Brettlertells us … “This doctor didn’t even examine Mr. Cantin. He was hired by the accused. It is ridiculous to talk about Mr. Cantin’s injuries. My clients were the victims of a violent attack.”

In this case, Mainello is exposed to several robbery and physical injuries.