The luxury Swiss watchmaker Rolex works together with an international group of artists who have been far ahead of their time: American filmmaker Spike Lee, British director Phyllida Lloyd, American artist Carrie Mae Weemsand American composer, copywriter and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Since 2002, the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative have been combining masters of their respective crafts with promising younger talents, allowing the experts to support and inspire starting creatives and help them sharpen new skills for future projects. Lee, Lloyd, Weems and Miranda join a distinguished list of mentors from the past in film, theater and visual arts, including Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Martin Scorsese, Stephen Frears, Julie Taymor, Rebecca Horn, David Hockney, and more. In the past 18 years, the program has linked a total of 54 mentors with 54 protegés; other disciplines outside of film, theater and visual arts are architecture, dance, literature and music.

Every year protégés are hand-selected from around the world by the Rolex nomination panel of artists and practitioners. This year’s lucky lucky ones are Kyle Bell of the United States who work with Lee, Whitney white of the United States who work with Lloyd, and Camila Rodriguez Triana from Colombia that works with Weems. At the time of the press, Miranda – probably in the post-production period of his upcoming filming of In the Heights – was promised to choose his protégé in the coming weeks.

The announcement, which Vanity Fair reports exclusively, was made Saturday, February 8, as part of the annual Rolex Arts Weekend, held this year at the Baxter Theater Center in Cape Town, South Africa. Recommended programming for the two-day event also includes the work of last year’s protégés: architect Mariam Kamara from Niger, as accompanied by Sir David Adjaye; drummer Marcus Gilmore of the United States, as accompanied by Zakir Hussain; dancer Khoudia Touré from Senegal, as accompanied by Crystal Pite; and writer Colin Barrett from Ireland, as accompanied by Colm Tóibín.

The Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative was first established to continue the mission and ethos of the founder of Rolex Hans Wilsdorf, who not only believed in the importance of art, but also in the collective ability of an artist to learn from those who came before it and to teach those who came afterwards. The initiative invites paired makers to correspond for at least six weeks of the mentoring period, which lasts two years. Although there are no set rules as to what mentoring should look like, the participating protegés usually record a specific project under the supervision and advice of their mentor. In recent years, the Rolex Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative have contributed to the birth of everything from a new novel to a new stage production and even a career dance with the mentor’s company.

