Advertisement

Millions in the Indian capital voted in an important regional election on Saturday, with exit polls suggesting a major defeat for right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party of Modi was a far second behind the new Aam Aadmi party, or Common Man’s Party, led by former tax inspector Arvind Kejriwal, according to exit polls released after the vote ended.

Voters stand in line to cast their vote in the local Delhi elections on Saturday Photo: AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN

Advertisement

An average of nine exit polls showed that Kejriwal’s party would probably win 52 out of 70 seats.

“We win by a huge margin,” tweeted Manish Sisodia, deputy prime minister of Delhi.

More than 14 million people are eligible to participate in Saturday’s elections in Delhi Photo: AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN

Federal Interior Minister Amit Shah, who had campaigned strongly for BJP and emphasized his tough stance on national security, called a meeting of party members at the end of Saturday.

Earlier in the day, long lines had formed outside the New Delhi polling stations amidst heavy security, when a week-old protest by women against a new citizenship law was central.

A man shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in the Delhi elections on Saturday Photo: AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN

In an often vitriolic election campaign, Modi and other BJP leaders had slammed opponents of the law who found it anti-Muslim.

The BJP had tried to expel Kejriwal, the capital’s chief minister, whose party gathered 67 of the 70 seats in Delhi in 2015.

While Kejriwal focused on local issues, including the heavily subsidized electricity, water, and health care that he introduced, the BJP leaders tried to turn the vote into a referendum on the women’s protest.

Millions in the Indian capital voted in a regional election on Saturday as an important test for right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: AFPTV / Maude BRULARD

Hundreds of people have been blocking a main road through the Shaheen Bagh district since December 15 in protest of legislation speeding up Indian nationality for persecuted religious minorities from neighboring countries, but excluding Muslims.

On the eve of the elections, the BJP sent messages to get people to vote for the party if they wanted to end the Shaheen Bagh demonstration.

Thousands of extra security officers were on duty for the elections to the New Delhi legislative assembly on 8 February Photo: AFP / Sajjad HUSSAIN

With the BJP on the back foot after the failure of recent state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, analysts said the Delhi result will be an important test on national issues.

Near the women’s protest location, Maroof Ahmad, director of the food company, said that “BJP has only two agendas – Shaheen Bagh and Pakistan. They have nothing else to talk about.”

“GDP is falling, the economy is in a mess and they only suffer from temples and mosques,” he added.

But others supported the prime minister.

In the prosperous Jangpura neighborhood, flower garlands and balloons decorated the polling station when financial advisor Vinod Kumar came to vote.

“I am not biased towards a political party, but I do not endorse the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru believed in and supported citizenship law,” he said, referring to the respected leaders of India.

Thousands of additional security officials were serving the election with a large contingent at five polling stations near the Shaheen Bagh protest.

In an effort to convince more women to vote, the authorities have set up dozens of “pink-only voting booths” for women in the capital.

“I still don’t feel safe in Delhi, there is much more to be done,” said Shweta Laxmi.

More than 14 million people were eligible to participate in Saturday’s vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

. (TagsToTranslate) exit

Advertisement