The number of Aam Aadmi seats fell sharply, but the prospects for the congress did not improve

New Delhi: Voter turnout at the Delhi assembly reached 57.06 percent at dusk on Saturday, and the polls broadcast shortly afterwards predicted a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

It is noteworthy that the highest percentage of votes was in three Muslim-dominated constituencies, suggesting that the new citizenship law, which was introduced by the BJP government at the center, was vigorously adopted by the community.

Voting continued in some locations after 6:00 p.m. to include stragglers.

In the exit surveys, Times Now-Ipsos exit surveys forecast 44 seats for AAP. This was a significant drop from the 67 in 2015, but comfortable enough to reapply to power in the 70-person gathering. The BJP received a tip of 27 seats.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat poll found AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 for AAP, 15 for BJP and 1 for Congress.

It is clear that there is no prospect of a strong upswing in the Congress balance sheet. The party closed a gap in 2015.

The notable point on a predictable day was the high turnout in three minority-dominated seats: Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur, which had the highest turnout on Saturday.

Officials said Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi was 66.29 percent by 5 p.m. Matia Mahal in the old town of Delhi, where protests against the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (AA) took place, recorded 65.62 percent. and Seelampur recorded 64.92 percent.

Shaheen Bagh, the scene of an ongoing protest against the CAA, had long lines all day long.

There have been several reports of missing names on the electoral roll, especially at Shaheen Bagh.

“Some voters in Shaheen Bagh were unable to vote because their names were either deleted or found to be wrong on the list,” said a polling officer on duty.

Waqil Malik, a voter in the Seelampur constituency, said his mother Zarina (62) could not vote because her name was missing. “My mother’s name was on Lok Sabha’s recent poll list. I have no idea why her name was deleted,” said Malik.

In the Krishna Nagar constituency, a 34-year-old Khureji Khas resident Fallahuddin Falahi claimed that he could not find his name on the electoral roll. “I have a voter ID card. I voted in the Lok Sabha and the last Delhi elections. This is the first time I have been unable to vote,” he said.

