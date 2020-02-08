Advertisement

Voters are queued in the PTI queue at the Abul Kalam Azad School polling station in Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to head Delhi for the second time in a row. All exit polls predict an easy victory for the party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

A party must win 36 seats to form a government in Delhi whose assembly has 70 seats.

The NDTV exit poll showed that AAP won 56 seats against BJPs 14. According to the survey, the congress is about to repeat its routing from 2015.

Among the individual surveys, the India Today-Axis My India exit survey predicted 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP. According to this poll, Congress will not win a seat.

The Times Now-Ipsos Brexit poll found that the 70 seats are shared between the AAP (47) and the BJP (23), and Congress again closes a gap. The Indian TV poll offered a similar forecast: 44 seats for the AAP, 26 for the BJP and zero for the congress.

Sudarshan News predicted 44-45 seats for the AAP, 24-28 for the BJP and 2-3 for the congress. News X-Polstrat said the AAP would win 53-57 seats, the BJP 11-17, and Congress 0-2.

According to TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero, the AAP will win 52-64 seats, the BJP 6-16 and Congress 0-2.

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat poll said the AAP would win 48-61 seats, while the BJP would take second place with 9-21 seats. The poll found a 0-1 seat for Congress.

The India News-Neta poll found that the party would win 53-57 seats, the BJP 11-17, and Congress 0-2.

While exit surveys have marked a decline for the AAP since 2015 when it won 67 seats, they indicate that the BJP has grown since its three to five year record. Even if the exit surveys turn out to be true, a clear majority for a second consecutive term is considered the Delhiites’ vote of confidence in the Kejriwal government.

The Congress, which headed the Union’s territory three times in a row between 1998 and 2013, closed a gap in 2015.

The Delhi elections are crucial for both the BJP and the incumbent AAP. However, more is at stake for the BJP, since it has not been in power in the state capital since 1998.

The elections have become all the more significant for the BJP, having suffered a series of setbacks since 2018 – even though it won the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 through a landslide, the party faced defeat in five states within a year. While losing the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, it failed to form the government in Maharashtra, although it emerged as the largest single party.



Freebies and Shaheen Bagh

The BJP did not announce a CM candidate and focused primarily on the Modi brand, an issue raised by AAP leaders and Prime Minister Kejriwal during the campaign. The party’s campaign also focused on the work of the central government, particularly the decision to regulate more than 1,700 unauthorized colonies. Ultimately, the BJP took an aggressive stance in protests against the controversial citizenship law in Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia Nagar.

In the meantime, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is seeking reelection based on her “freebies” and other populist plans.

In the 2015 elections, which the AAP won in one fell swoop, all exit polls had predicted a majority for the AAP, but only one, India News-Axis, gave it more than 50 seats (53).

