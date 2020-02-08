Advertisement

AAP demanded that the election commission allow AAP workers and volunteers to camp outside of the safes where the electronic voting machines (EVMs) are located to ensure that EVMs are not tampered with.

The demand was made by party leader Sanjay Singh after a meeting to discuss EVM security, which also included Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and election strategist Prashant Kishor.

“Precautions must be taken that are out of the confines of our party officials and MLAs so that they can protect EVMs and ensure that they are not manipulated,” said Singh.

Singh claimed that some EVMs that should have been in the vault were still with campaign workers.

“EVMs that should be brought directly to a safe room after sealing are still with some officials. It is an incident from Babarpur. A similar incident is reported by Vishwas Nagar, ”said Singh.

Singh’s allegation followed a tweet by another high-ranking AAP leader, Gopal Rai, posted on AAP’s Twitter account, claiming that an election official was caught with an EVM in Babarpur constituency after the machines were locked in the security room had been.

“After the vote ended, all EVMs were sent to the vault of our constituency in Babarpur, and one election worker was caught with an EVM in the Saraswati Vidya Niketan polling station. I appeal to the electoral commission to respond immediately to this incident, ”says the tweet attributed to Gopal Rai.

Around the same time, a balance sheet meeting of the leading BJP group took place in the capital, which included Interior Minister Amit Shah and Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda.

The BJP leaders, who spoke to the media after the meeting, rejected the exit survey projections and said the reality was different.

“We don’t believe in exit polls, we believe in accurate polls. Leaving polls have often proven wrong in the past,” said Prakash Javadekar, before adding that the Delhi 2020 polls were significantly different from the 2015 elections carried out by Kejriwal’s party.

Meenakshi Lekhi said, “The image on the floor is different from what was projected in exit surveys.”

Five exit surveys have projected a comfortable majority for the Aam Aadmi Party, which had fought a violent election campaign with the BJP.

A tweet attributed to AAP “volunteers” indicated that the projections were a testimony to Kejriwal’s good work that affected the lives of all Delhi residents.

“You @ArvindKejriwal knocked on every door, brought AAP’s work into every household, spent sleepless nights in front of the screens and made this campaign unique. You have proven it again – passion wins every time it comes against money,” said the tweet ,

Five exit surveys, Times Now – IPSOS, REPUBLIC – Jan Ki Baat, NewsX POLSTRAT, ABP-C Voter and India Today – AXIS forecast 44 to 68 seats for AAP and 2 to 26 seats for BJP. All five do not see that the Congress exceeds five seats.

