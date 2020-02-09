Advertisement

Another noticeable anomaly is that the survey decided to lower the age limit for tigers from 18 months earlier to 12 months.

BENGALURU: The Union government has been recognized for its efforts to protect tigers and the recent laudable tiger status report, but wildlife experts and scientists have raised many questions about the claims in the report.

The goal set at the World Tiger Summit in St. Petersburg in 2010 to double the number of big cats worldwide by 2022 was achieved four years in advance.

However, a closer look reveals many gaps in this information, which apparently resulted from $ 330 million in funding from the international community, a tiger conservation fund committed in St. Petersburg. The Wildlife Institute of India’s 2018 estimate released by the Ministry of Environment and Forests found that 2,967 tigers live in India.

To support his claim, the survey found that the tiger population has grown steadily at a rate of six percent per year since 2006-2008. In addition, the tiger occupancy area increased from 88558 km² in 2014 to 88985 km² in 2018, which corresponds to an increase of 427 km². It has also requested an increase of 25709 km² in tiger presence, while actually losing 17881 km².

However, scientists who have worked for decades and formulated a methodology for large mammals have questioned the use of “index calibration models” for tiger estimation, a rather outdated method.

In a recent article published in WILEY, a science magazine, a team of scientists, including Arjun Gopalaswamy from the Indian Statistical Institute, Bengaluru, and Mohan Delampady, Dr. This manifests itself when the authorities are pressured to estimate large-scale population parameters for elusive species. You said that the study has mathematically proven the unreliability of this approach in practical situations.

First, the overall tiger density was between 2 and 4 percent overall, while the report was 6 percent.

The government report also says that tiger wealth has increased by 17.3 percent and local density by 34.6 percent, which Arjun Gopalaswamy believes has no scientific explanation.

He said four official surveys – 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 – gave the tiger population no statistical explanation of how these values ​​are derived and what levels of confidence they have. When viewed at face value, these numbers are included

The surveys showed that the tiger range decreased by 12.9 percent (or 11,400 km2) between 2006 and 2010. In the next survey interval (2010-2014), however, an abrupt reversal of the previous pattern with a range extension of 9.4 percent and a re-colonization of 7,250 km2 of new habitats by tigers is given.

Gopalaswamy indicated many contradictions among the scientists who led the survey. The emerging scientific contradictions indicate that India’s estimates of tiger numbers are associated with greater uncertainties than previously thought. As a result, these results weaken India’s claims that the tiger population has doubled in the past 12 years.

Consequently, these results do not question or contribute to our current understanding of wild animal metapopulation dynamics in ecology.

As a result, we claim that India’s claims of the tiger population doubling over a 12-year period (from 2006 to 2018) are not supported by reliable scientific evidence, Gopalaswamy said.

“The doubling of the number of wild tigers by 2022 was proclaimed as the official goal for 2010. At the Global Tiger Summit 2010 in St. Petersburg, funds of approximately $ 330 million were pledged. We fear that such large financial investments to achieve ecologically unrealistic goals could lead to social pressure or motivation distortions in the protection of tigers and may have influenced the design of NDE surveys.

“In this context, we argue that claims about changes in the population of cult mammals based on unreliable scientific evidence support short-term fundraising but will be seriously disadvantageous in the long run because

They promote the most advertised conservation strategies as opposed to the most effective, ”he added.

However, the major financial disaster for the tiger population in India is not entirely unfounded. The well-known conservationist K. M. Chinnappa from Wildlife First says that it is illogical to include all tigers over a year.

“The tiger’s survival begins at 18 months when he separates from his mother. It is a land animal and must build its own territory. He is either killed or he kills the territorial tiger. Overall, the number of tigers remains constant in high density areas. If you count all tigers from one year old, count two to four young animals or under-adults with the mothers. Shortly after the count ends, two to four tigers are killed in the area, ”he said.

“After the fund flowed into the tiger reserves, the entire protection pattern changed. Many top-class locations have been set up in the tiger reserves to spend money, ”said Chinnappa.

