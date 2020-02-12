February 12, 2020, 9:31 a.m.

Destiny of Richard

Posted: Feb 12, 2020

Spokane, Wash. – You can certainly dine, but The Melting Pot also offers a variety of romance packages to choose from to make Valentine’s Day dinner a little sweeter.

These packages contain different types of wine, roses, strawberries covered with chocolate, chocolate fondue and much more.

There are also takeaway options for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift or for those who don’t have time to eat.

“Our motto is” A perfect evening “. Having these packages to take with you will make it an unforgettable experience,” said General Manager Alexandra Stones. We are very practical at the table, a lot with our servers. Find out about the families and really have this unforgettable experience. “

For a complete list of romance packages and prizes, visit The Melting Pot website.

On Thursday, February 13th, there will be a Valentine’s Day special from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

They are open from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, but unfortunately everyone is booked for this day.

However, places are available on Saturday, February 15th and Sunday, February 16th.

Reserve by phone at The Melting Pot at (509) 926-8000.