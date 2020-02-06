Advertisement

It’s early February and that means endless fun for families at the annual Punahou carnival.

There are plenty of food items, including a Hawaiian plate and malasadas to eat, and mango chutney, lilikoi butter and more to take home.

Children can go to E.K. jump Fernandez drives and tries out skill booths, while parents can place bids at a silent auction and shop at a sale of white elephants. Everyone can enjoy a variety show presented by the upper class and go through the art gallery. There is also musical entertainment 24 hours a day.

Carnival is traditionally organized in the junior class, and this year students built their event around the theme of ‘Music through the ages: a hit list carnival’.

“They wanted to include music of all ages and genres so that everyone at the carnival would have a great time and be able to boogie to the rhythm,” said carnival coordinator Taryn Kabei.

People can take a lead on the 735 silent auction items, which are listed on the carnival website. They range from works of art by Punahou students to hotel stays, gift vouchers, jewelry and clothing. The biggest bids are two single-game tickets for Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys games next season. Bidders can view the items in Cornuelle Hall and bidding is held online.

The art gallery is located in Cooke Library and contains more than 1,000 pieces by 300 local artists. Items for sale are paintings, photographs, wooden bowls, ceramics and sculptures.

The carnival raises money for the Punahou financial aid program, which benefits around 700 students.

PUNAHOU CARNIVAL

>> True: Punahou School, 1601 Punahou St.

>> When: 11 am to 11 pm Friday and Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> info: 944-5711

>> Note: Visit 808ne.ws/punahoucarnival to bid on the silent auction and find out more about parking and more.

