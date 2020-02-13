ExtraFamily: Flying Wallenda takes the lead in Ala Moana | Honolulu Star advertiser

For the first time in Hawaii, Blake Wallenda of the “The Flying Wallendas” family will perform a skywalk from the 14th floor of the Ala Moana Hotel.

There will be no chain or net that Wallenda can rely on if he travels back and forth over a 200-foot thread.

“I am very happy to be able to perform the first skywalk in Hawaii! Ever since I was a child, this has been a dream of mine, and it feels incredible to share my culture and create such a memorable experience through those steps to take it there in Honolulu, “Wallenda said.

Ala Moana Shopping Center will close part of the parking deck next to Macy’s and Liliha Bakery, so that the public can see the walk at eye level.

The event is just a taste of what will happen when the Super American Circus tour takes place on March 28, 29, and March 1 at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu. Wallenda will be one of the main acts.

>> Super American Circus: 7:30 pm Feb. 28; and 1, 4 and 19:30 hours 29 February and 1 March; Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave. Tickets are $ 32 to $ 65; buy online at superamericancircus.com and ticketmaster.com, or at the Blaisdell Box Office, one hour before each show.

HIGH VOLTAGE CABLES

Blake Wallenda Skywalk

>> When: 11 am Monday

>> Where: Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra, 410 Atkinson Drive

>> Costs: Free

