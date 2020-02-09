Advertisement

Facebook has acquired Scape Technologies, a computer vision startup that focuses on positional accuracy that is more advanced than GPS.

TechCrunch discovered a file that indicates that the social media giant has a majority stake in the company.

A Facebook spokesman for TechCrunch said that the company acquires smaller tech companies from time to time. We don’t always discuss our plans. “

Scape Technology uses Computer Vision to locate people in a way that goes beyond the capabilities of standard GPS. The company’s cloud-based “Visual Positioning Service” translates images into 3D maps, which then offer a precise location outdoors.

This technology was originally intended for augmented reality apps, but can also be used for energy applications in the areas of mobility and robotics. In essence, the company strives for every machine with a camera to understand its surroundings.

It is currently unknown what Facebook intends to do with the acquisition. However, it makes sense for social media to buy them because they invest in VR and AR.

Source: TechCrunch

