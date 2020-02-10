Advertisement

President Trump released an edited video on social media in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi repeatedly tore up a paper copy of his speech on the state of the Union as he honored a military hero and other guests. Pelosi’s office has asked Twitter and Facebook to turn it off over the weekend, but companies have refused to do so.

The video entitled “Powerful American Stories Ripped to Shreds by Nancy Pelosi” was recorded by Freedom Fights – part of the conservative activist group Turning Point USA – and shared by Mr. Trump on his Twitter account last week. The 5-minute clip shows Mr. Trump praising a Tuskegee aviator, military families, mothers and children, and Pelosi tearing apart the speech between the two. The video has more than 11 million videos on Monday afternoon.

In fact, when speaking on Tuesday evening, Pelosi only opened her copy after Mr. Trump had finished delivering it – not in response to one of these special award winners. Afterwards, she said that she did so because the president’s speech was “a manifesto of falsehood” and accused him of repeating “falsehoods” regarding health legislation, infrastructure, and other policies.

After the edited video was posted, some democratic lawmakers and Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, called on social media giants to allow them to distribute it. Hammill said the video was “deliberately designed to mislead and lie to the American people.”

“Americans know that the President has no qualms about lying to them – but it’s a shame to see that Twitter and Facebook, news sources for millions, are doing the same thing,” Hammill tweeted Friday, adding “that these platforms die every day Refusal to knock them down is another reminder that they care more about the interests of their shareholders than the public. “

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, shot back at Hammill. “Excuse me, do you suggest that the President did not make these statements and the speaker did not tear the speech apart?” Stone tweeted. Hammill replied, “What planet do you live on? This planet is deceptively changed. Take it down.”

A day later, Stone said the company refused to close it because “the things shown in this video actually happened” and pointed out Facebook’s policy on manipulated media.

The reason I pointed out that the things shown in this video actually happened is because this is a key element of our policy on content like this. https://t.co/CAtmBPczlG

Similarly, a Twitter spokesman told CBS News partner CNET that the video posted by the president did not violate Twitter’s current guidelines. Under the new rules, which are due to come into force in March, manipulated media published on Twitter by leading politicians could receive a warning sign.

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump’s presidential campaign, told CNET: “If Nancy Pelosi is afraid that pictures of her may tear her up, she shouldn’t have torn her up.” Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, repeated Murtaugh’s statement: “Pelosi is trying to end this.”

This is the second time that Pelosi has had a problem with social media companies using edited footage. In May last year a Pelosi doctoral video was put online, in which the slowed-down footage made them appear impaired.

U.S. intelligence officials have warned of the risk that videos could mislead voters ahead of the 2020 election.

