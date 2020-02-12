Advertisement

Facebook, AT&T, Cisco, and Sprint are the newest companies to drop MWC 2020. All companies cited the outbreak of the corona virus as a reason to withdraw from the fair.

Facebook, AT&T, Cisco and Sprint will join TCL, Sony, LG, Ericsson, Samsung, Intel and Vivo, which have either withdrawn or reduced their presence at MWC 2020.

With caution, Facebook employees will not attend this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks associated with coronavirus. We will continue to work with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts.

– Facebook

We appreciate our participation in key industry groups such as the GSMA and deeply respect the measures they have already taken to protect participants. Unfortunately, the most responsible decision is to withdraw our participation from the event to protect our employees and customers.

– AT&T

Although we are very disappointed that we cannot continue this event as planned, we believe that this is the right decision under the current circumstances.

– Cisco

MWC 2020 is expected to start on February 24, 2020. However, as companies withdraw from the show, the GSM Association may cancel the show. The agency has given assurances that it will take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all participants. The GSM Association has recently sent an updated notice detailing the measures taken to ensure the safety and well-being of subscribers.

However, since corona virus affects over 40,000 people worldwide, it can be difficult to curb the spread, especially when 100,000 people are at a trade fair in a confined space. According to sources familiar with the matter, the GSM association will hold a board meeting on Friday to decide the fate of MWC 2020. The conference gave Barcelona’s economy an upswing of around € 470 million ($ 515 million) last year, a really important decision for everyone involved, directly or indirectly.

