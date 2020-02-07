Advertisement

The Oculus Quest is currently sold out in several countries due to high demand, and Facebook believes the outbreak of the corona virus will affect future headset production.

A spokesman for Facebook made the following statement (via UploadVR):

“Oculus Quest was sold out in some regions due to high demand. As with other companies, however, we expect the corona virus to have an additional impact on our hardware production. We take precautions to ensure the safety of our employees, production partners and customers, and we monitor the situation closely. We are working to restore availability as soon as possible. “

If you are waiting to start a quest for yourself, but it is not currently available in your area, be patient at first. We will update as soon as production is back to normal.

The Oculus Quest is not the only product that has problems due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Outer Worlds Nintendo Switch port has been postponed indefinitely due to corona viruses affecting the offices of the Virtuos team working on the port.

Outer Worlds’ Private Division has confirmed the team is OK, but their office is closed due to the potential risk of the outbreak.

Nintendo has also made an apology for “inevitable” production and shipping delays in Nintendo Switch consoles and accessories, as well as copies of the best-selling switch game, Ring-Fit Adventure, as the outbreak of the corona virus also affected hardware production. The delays only affect products made in China and sold in Japan.

Plague Inc.’s developer, Ndemic Creations, has also released a statement politely reminding fans that the game is not a “scientific model” and does not represent the spread of the corona virus. According to Ndemic Creations, Plague Inc. is supposed to be “realistic and informative” but not to raise awareness of “serious real world problems” and the coronavirus is a “very real situation”.

