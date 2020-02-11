Advertisement

Facebook (FB) – Get Report got a rare bear call: Pivotal Research analysts downgraded the social media icon to sell it just a few weeks after it stopped.

The company lowered its target price from $ 215 to $ 180 per share. The low on Wall Street is $ 177. The average price target on Wall Street is $ 246 per share, according to Bloomberg data.

The Menlo Park, Calif. Company reports disappointing fourth quarter results that put pressure on the stock, and analyst Michael Levine sees these issues not easing as quickly.

“We already had concerns and they are increasing,” wrote Levine. “We would be surprised if the United States stopped braking.”

According to Levine, Street’s estimates of advertising revenue for the second half of the year are “a bit too high, and because they lack something transformable, they are certain to be in 2021.”

Pivotal is the fourth Wall Street company to decline on Facebook, compared to 47 companies with buy recommendations and six with neutral values, according to Bloomberg.

Facebook’s “US exposure could range from 5% to 8% for direct consumer direct advertising, and (we) suspect that if this breaks, it breaks,” Levine wrote.

Last week, tech investor Peter Thiel sold most of his Facebook stake in two sales that brought him around $ 11 million in revenue. He sold 16,862 shares at an average price of $ 210.17 and another 36,740 shares at an average price of $ 210.74.

Bloomberg reports that he had around $ 2 million in shares on Facebook through the sales.

Thiel was an early investor in Facebook and Bloomberg reported that he once held 45 million shares.

Facebook shares fell 1% before entering the market.

