Facebook recently banned links to censored.tv, a conservative streaming site with former Fox employee and vice-co-founder Gavin McInnes.

Facebook introduced link banning against InfoWars for the first time last May in order to censor not just a website, but anyone who linked to the website. Facebook also prohibits positive mentions of people who are classified as “extremist” unless the posts explicitly condemn the content.

As the Atlantic reported in May:

Infowars is subject to the strictest ban. Facebook and Instagram remove all content that contains videos, radio segments or articles from Infowars (unless the post expressly condemns the content), and Facebook also removes all groups that contain Infowars content and events to promote one of the blocked extremist figures release. according to a company spokesman. (Twitter, YouTube, and Apple also banned Jones and Infowars.)

Censored.tv showed a variety of people who were blocked on social media platforms, including McInnes, Laura Loomer, Milo and combat veteran Joe Biggs.

McInnes was previously excluded from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. This also applies to Laura Loomer, who runs for Florida’s twenty-first district in the Republican Congress.

Loomer recently hired FEC lawyer Charlie Spies to file a complaint with the FEC against Twitter. The lawsuit accuses the technology company of having made an illegal contribution in kind to its political opponents by preventing it from accessing the platform.

Despite ongoing bans on conservatives and rights on his platform, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg insisted only last week that Facebook “will stand up for freedom of expression”, although “it will anger many people”.

The Facebook CEO has also stated that he will not ban politicians’ messages, although some politicians, including Loomer, remain excluded from the platform.

“We think people should be able to hear what politics has to say,” said the CEO of Facebook in October.

