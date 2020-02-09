Advertisement

Facebook removed the profile of a soldier who posted on his platform when he was carrying out Thailand’s worst mass shootings before being shot in a mall.

Sgt.Maj.Jakrapanth Thomma shot and killed 57 others in a killing spree on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. He was killed after taking hostages for 17 hours and taking refuge in a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima City, also known as Korat, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thomma killed his commanding officer, then shot others at his base before taking weapons and ammunition and continuing his attack as he drove to the Korat mall at Terminal 21 in an Army Humvee.

He posted on his Facebook page before and during the shoot, including a post asking if he should surrender. “Nobody can escape death,” he wrote in a post, the Associated Press said. Another said, “Should I give up?” He later wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

Media reported that in a video released on the platform, the gunman is seen wearing an army helmet. “I’m tired … I can no longer pull my finger,” he said in the clip, making a trigger symbol with his hand.

Facebook deleted its page after filming began and said that it would remove content related to the attack and violate social network policies. A Facebook spokesman told Newsweek that the shooter briefly broadcast himself during a livestream video, but showed no violence.

“We removed the presence of the gunman from our services and found no evidence that he broadcast this violence on FBLive,” the spokesman told Newsweek in a statement. “We are working 24/7 to remove violent content related to this attack. We are dear to the victims, their families, and the community affected by this tragedy in Thailand.”

On Sunday, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha visited some of the wounded victims in the hospital.

“This incident was unprecedented in Thialand,” he told the AP. “I hope this is the only and last incident and that it never happens again. Nobody wants this to happen. It could be because of that person’s mental health at that particular moment.”

He said the gunman’s motive for the shooting was apparently due to a dispute over the sale of property with a relative of his commanding officer, the Bangkok Post reported.

According to the newspaper, the killing spree in the Surathampithak military camp began around 3:30 p.m. Local time on Saturday when the armed man killed his commanding officer, Colonel Anantharot Krasae. The BBC reported that the 63-year-old Krasaw mother-in-law and another soldier were also killed.

The Thai police went to Facebook to unveil the “Mission Complete” after shooting Thomma and rescuing hostages. They asked the public not to share pictures of the deceased out of respect for their families.

Thai police and medical personnel outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall after a mass shootout on February 9, 2020 in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, Thailand.

Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images

