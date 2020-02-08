Advertisement

The official Facebook app for Windows 10 is not the most supported app in the world. It is therefore not surprising that Facebook intends to kill the app.

Facebook sent a message to active users of the Windows 10 app informing them of their intention to exit the app.

It is somewhat surprising how quickly the app leaves the platform and that there is no indication that Facebook is planning to replace it.

Advertisement

Your personalized email is:

Since you are using the Facebook for Windows desktop app, we would like to inform you about it This app will stop working on Friday, February 28, 2020. You can still access all of your friends and favorite Facebook features by logging into your browser at www.facebook.com.

Make sure you’re using the latest version of our supported browsers, including the new Microsoft Edge.

You can still access Messenger via the Facebook website or your browser at www.messenger.com. If you prefer a desktop app for your conversations, try the new Messenger for Windows, which you can now download from the Microsoft Store.

Thank you for using Facebook for the Windows desktop app.

The Facebook team

Facebook recently replaced the old Messenger UWP app with a new Electron app. With the full Facebook app, however, the company decided it made more sense to simply point users to their website.

What do our readers think of this news? Let us know below.

Thank you very much Mariu for the tip.

Advertisement