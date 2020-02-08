Advertisement

The official social media accounts of Facebook seem to have been hacked by a group that has previously compromised accounts from HBO, the New York Times and, recently, the NFL and a number of football teams.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that two Facebook accounts, @Facebook and @Messenger, were hacked through a third-party platform on Friday. “Once we were aware of the problem, we locked the compromised accounts and worked closely with our partners on Facebook to restore them,” the spokesperson said.

Facebook did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The social media giant account on Instagram, owned by Facebook, posted an image with the same message that appeared on Twitter from the hack group OurMine.

“Hello, we are OurMine,” the messages said. “Well, even Facebook is hackable, but at least their security is better than Twitter.”

In 2017, the group was linked to hacks from HBO and the New York Times.

Alisha Ebrahimji from CNN contributed to this report.

