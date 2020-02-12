Facebook shares (FB) – Get reports are higher after the WhatsApp messaging subsidiary exceeded 2 billion users, an increase of a third over two years ago.

Six years after Facebook bought the company for $ 19 billion, WhatsApp is the world’s largest messaging platform. WhatsApp said it had 500 million users in 2014 when Facebook bought the company.

“Private conversations that were previously only possible face to face can now take place over long distances through instant chats and video calls,” the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

In its message announcing the milestone of 2 billion users, the company indicated its commitment to end-to-end encryption.

“Strong encryption is a necessity in modern life. We will not compromise on security as this would compromise people’s security, “said WhatsApp.

“For even more protection, we work with leading security experts, use industry-leading technologies to stop abuse, and provide controls and reporting options without compromising privacy.”

While WhatsApp is clearly very popular, Facebook has not yet been able to monetize its popularity. In November, the company launched a small business feature that offers them a “mobile storefront” for advertising.

“Catalogs are a mobile storefront where companies can showcase and share their goods so users can easily find and discover something they want to buy,” the company said.

Facebook stocks rose 1.7% to $ 210.79 in the last check.