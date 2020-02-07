Advertisement

Seven Democratic presidential candidates emerged on Friday night in an extensive debate that took place on the crucial days before the New Hampshire area code.

A look at how some of their Manchester, New Hampshire claims are compared to the facts:

Sen. AMY KLOBUCHAROn the development of Pete Buttigieg in healthcare: “And Pete, while you now have a different plan, sent a tweet a few years ago in which you no doubt said in the affirmative that you were for ‘Medicare for All’ for old age. “

BUTTIGIEG: “To be very clear, the truth is that I have been consistently consistent in my position to provide healthcare to every American.”

THE FACTS: Klobuchar is correct. Before Buttigieg started his presidential campaign, he seemed to support “Medicare for All”. He is not now.

In February 2018, he was involved in a Twitter exchange when liberals urged democratic politicians to support a government health plan.

“When / where did you ever hear me speak out against Medicare for All?” He asked in response to an activist’s request on February 17, 2018.

A day later, he tweeted a column he wrote as a senior at Harvard University and said he was “in the file since 2004”.

On the same day, he sent a separate tweet: “Gosh! Okay … I, Pete Buttigieg, politician, from now on declare immediately and in a highly affirmative and unequivocal manner that I prefer “Medicare for All” because I prefer any measure that would help to protect all Americans. Well, if you’ll excuse me, potholes are waiting. “

___

JOE BIDENPresident Barack Obama asked him to bring 156,000 soldiers out of Iraq: “I did that.”

THE FACTS: That’s right, but that’s not the end of the story. Obama urged Biden to take the lead in withdrawal efforts and coordinate stability efforts in Baghdad. What Biden didn’t mention was that some of the troops had to return.

Obama and Biden failed to reach agreement between the Iraqi government and a limited number of US troops after December 2011. This was the deadline for the US to withdraw entirely under an agreement negotiated by the Bush administration in late 2008. Biden was still vice president when Obama was forced to return American troops to Iraq in 2014 after the rise of the Islamic State extremist group.

___

ANDREW YANG, Technology entrepreneur: “We have high corporate profits in this country right now.”

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but are not at record levels.

Companies made $ 1.84 trillion in profit in 2018, slightly less than $ 1.86 trillion in 2014, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis in the United States. The share of corporate profits in national income was 6.6% in 2018. This was a decrease of 7.6% in 2012 and was well below the high of 8.9% in 1929.

