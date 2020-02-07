Advertisement

The Irish Football Association is under pressure to introduce a health ban for young people leading the ball.

The age-appropriate limitation of the number of U18 training places is determined by the English association and stands for a complete U12 ban shortly after the Scottish breeding plans.

In 2015, US football removed the headline for children under the age of 10 and the headline for children between the ages of 11 and 13 in practice.

This resulted from a lawsuit involving a group of players and parents who claimed that there were 50,000 concussions per year in American youth football.

Policies are being finalized in England to limit health concerns about the impact of tax balls.

In 2015, the FA convened an independent panel of head injury and concussion specialists to review the guidelines for English amateur and professional play.

Their action was supported by the work of the Jeff Astle Foundation, an election campaign group created in honor of the former striker of West Bromwich Albion and England, who died in 2002 at the age of 59.

Astle, known for his talent, was the first British player to be confirmed to have died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a progressive, degenerative brain disorder previously known as “punch drunk” and was found for the first time in ex-boxers.

It is believed that it is a result of multiple shocks, such as the weak impact of the header game. A pioneering study completed last year found that former professional footballers were three and a half times more likely to suffer from dementia and other serious neurological disorders, confirming a long-suspected association between exercise and brain damage.

A 22-month research project by the Brain Injury Group at Glasgow University also found that Alzheimer’s risk was five times higher, motoneuron disease four times higher, and Parkinson’s disease twice higher.

The report could not determine if the cause of the higher brain disorders was repeated concussions, head-leather footballs, or some other factor.

Astle’s daughter Dawn has welcomed what she considers to be overdue measures by the British football authorities.

The chief physician of the FA, Dr. Charlotte Cowie said in December last year that the governing body’s independent working group was reviewing the guidelines for targeting youth football.

The intent of change, Cowie said, would be to “reduce overall exposure to headlines without affecting technology.”

The FA and the professional football association jointly funded the FIELD study, the first results of which were published in October last year.

The head of the study, Professor Willie Stewart, said last month that headings should be restricted in general, including in the field of professional football training.

“Trying to reduce headbutt in youth sports is a good idea, but I’m warning that that’s probably not enough,” he said.

It is not enough to just say that we have to get out of the game under the age of 12. I think we have to watch the whole game.

“We have no strong evidence of direct causality (between head and health), but we have more than enough evidence that has accumulated over the decades and extends to the FIELD study late last year. which means that there is a strong connection between contact sport and the development of dementia.

“And when we look at what the common factor is, exposure to head injuries and head impact is the only thing that can endure.”

The FAI, which recommends weighted footballs for different age groups, was unable to comment on its English colleague’s new policy.

