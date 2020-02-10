Advertisement

BEIJING –

China reported an increase in new virus cases on Monday, showing possible optimism that its disease control measures such as isolating large cities may work, while Japan reported dozens of new cases aboard a quarantined cruise ship.

The death toll on the mainland increased by 97 to 908 and 3,062 new cases were reported on the mainland during the 24 hours to midnight Sunday. That was 15% more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls. A government spokesman said on Sunday that these declines demonstrated that containment measures were effective.

Japanese health officials said there were about 60 cases found aboard the Diamond Princess, in addition to 70 cases previously found among 3,711 passengers and crew. Ministry of Health officials checked the results and were unable to release the exact figure immediately.

Advertisement

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering testing everyone on board, forcing them to stay on the ship until the results are available. Health authorities are also trying to deliver medicines that more than 600 passengers request.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

The death toll of the new virus is beyond the 774 people who died in the 2002-2003 epidemic with severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 that became ill due to SARS.

More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other health workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. Most access to Wuhan was suspended on January 23 and the restrictions have since been extended to cities with a total of 60 million people.

Companies gradually reopen after the Lunar New Year’s holiday, which was extended to discourage travel in an attempt to control the virus, but they are suffering heavy losses.

With rising temperatures and melting snow, the capital Beijing began to come back to life, although there were still strict anti-epidemic measures. At the popular wet market of Sanyuanli, masked customers mixed with delivery people who collected orders of meat, fruit and vegetables for city dwellers who prefer to prepare meals at home rather than going to restaurants or receiving pre-cooked food.

Apartment buildings and gated communities have blocked direct delivery, which means that bags of goods must be left with guards or in lockers set up at entrances by the major delivery companies.

Market stalls remained well stocked with fresh pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables, while there appeared to be no shortage of paper towels, toilet paper or cleaning supplies. Although the traffic had increased compared to last week, there were still far fewer cars on the road and people on the metro.

“The number of customers here has dropped considerably, perhaps by more than half,” says Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other local and imported specialties on the Xinyuan market. “But you can see many people coming in orders, so we are slowly busy again.”

Asian stock markets slid Monday after warnings that investor optimism brought disease and its economic impact under control may be premature.

China’s central bank announced a 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) fund to provide low-interest loans to producers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Over the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, producers of medical supplies and companies that contribute to working against diseases.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases following panic purchases after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was cut off.

Consumer inflation rose to a high of 5.4% in eight years from a year earlier in January, driven by a 4.4% increase in food costs, the government reported Monday. Food prices increased by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

“It seems that supply interruptions and hoarding as a result of the corona virus outbreak helped to keep food prices high during the week after the Chinese New Year, when they would normally fall back,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

In the meantime, the mother of a doctor who died in Wuhan last week said in a video released Sunday that she wants an explanation from authorities who rebuke him in December for warning about the virus.

The death of Li Wenliang, 34, led to an outpouring of public anger. Some messages left on his microblog account said that civil servants should have to deal with the consequences for mistreatment of Li.

“We won’t give up if they don’t give us an explanation,” says Lu Shuyun in the video distributed by Pear Video, an online broadcast platform.

The video shows flowers in her house with a note with the text: “Hero is immortal. Thank you.”

——

Associated Press Writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, contributed to this report.

Advertisement