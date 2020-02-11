Advertisement

OTTAWA –

Families who have suffered anxious airport delays due to non-fly-list mismatches will be among the first to test a new system designed to solve the problem.

The move is the final federal step in renewing screening procedures for passengers after countless cases of young children who have stopped at airports because their names are the same as, or similar to, those on Canada’s no-fly list.

Passengers who have encountered problems can request a unique code known as a “Canadian travel number” to prevent false competitions when booking flights to, from or within Canada.

Advertisement

The airline would pass on the number to the government, which will be responsible for screening passengers on the watch list of the Secure Air Travel Act, better known as the no-fly list.

Federal officials would then inform the airline if there are additional screening requirements or an outright ban on flying.

The government says that the new system – which will be introduced in the coming years – will also improve the safety of air travel and protect the privacy of passengers, since airlines, which now use the no-fly list for screening, no longer have direct access On.

Members of the No Fly List Kids group, who urged the government for change, learned during a recent federal briefing that they would be invited so early in late April to test an online portal and a paper form for a Canadian to request a travel number.

Co-founder of the group, Khadija Cajee, said she plans to request a number for her son Adam, 10, who has suffered several delays at the airport due to mismatches that did not match.

“The same thing happened the last time he traveled,” she said. “He could not check in online.”

Cajee got away from the briefing and trusted that the government plan to redesign the screening system will continue. “I feel that they are making progress and are making good progress.”

Applying for a Canadian travel number would be voluntary, according to the federal presentation, and would not incur any costs. Officials expect the application process to be available to the general public in June.

People who are 16 or older can request a number themselves, while a parent can request a child aged 15 or younger.

People can register via the Public Safety website by creating a travel number account, or by submitting a form electronically or via regular mail.

Each applicant is asked to provide personal information such as a full name, date of birth and gender, as well as scans or copies of valid identity documents used for domestic or international travel.

Public safety needs this information to verify the identity of an applicant and to distinguish his or her name from similar people who are actually on the no-fly list.

The government warns that a Canadian travel number will not prevent delays if the airport problem is related to the security list of another country or a reason other than security screening.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on 11 February 2020.

Advertisement