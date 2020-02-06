Advertisement

“Jersey Shore: Family Reunion” returns to MTV on February 27 – and so does the drama.

In a new trailer for the remainder of season 3, fans get a snippet of shenanigans to come including the moment that Angelina ruined Pivarnick’s wedding. It blink and you will miss the moment, show guests at the “Jersey Shore” star wedding booing and give thumbs down. The clip then cuts images of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese, who were bridesmaids, gave a speech.

“The wedding … I’ve never seen one like this,” star Pauly DJ Pauly D Delvecchio says laughing in the preview.

Angelina married her boyfriend Chris Larangeira in November 2019 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey. What would be one of the best days of her life changed the worst when her co-stars made a “disrespectful” toast at the reception.

“The girls gave a confused speech,” an eyewitness told Radar Online at the time. “The girls were mean to her. The speeches they gave were not respectful. It was disrespectful.”

Angelina was so upset by the speech that she left the event. When she returned, eyewitnesses told ET Online that she would not talk to the three ladies and yelled at the production team that was filming there.

“Jersey Shore” fans should not be shocked that Angelina is at odds with her castmates, because her relationships with them can be described as on-again, off-again. However, there is one roommate that the 33-year-old EMT no longer has to worry about – Snooki.

The mother of three announced that she would leave the reality show in December 2019.

“… I’m retiring from ‘Jersey Shore,” she told her podcast listeners.

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” returns on MTV Thursday 27 February at 8 p.m. EST.

“Jersey Shore” stars Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, “Jenni” JWOWW “Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole” Snooki “Polizzi and Mike” The Situation “Sorrentino. Photo: MTV

