The natural dark brown locks of Kim Kardashian West are a big part of her appearance, but she sometimes takes off her distinctive hairstyle for different styles. From long wigs to platinum silver bobs, blonde shortcuts to Fulani braids, she likes to change from time to time and play with her appearance. However, you have never seen such a style.

Kardashian West has recently changed her hair in an important way, with a never before seen look at social media. Her fans weighed quickly about the hairstyle and had a lot to say.

Kim Kardashian West at an event in January 2020 | David Livingston / Getty Images

View the new hair color of Kim Kardashian West

Kardashian West visited her Instagram and Twitter pages on 10 February to show off her dramatic new look. She posted a series of videos with her voluminous, honey-blonde hair. The reality star noted that her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, were planning to get the same color, but would beat them.

“Do you like it,” she said in a video. “So Kylie and Khloé thought they would beat me with this hair color … I have them.”

Despite being defeated, Khloé praised the look and tweeted: “That’s how you win lady !!!!!!”

Jenner, however, took a different attitude and returned to her sister. In response to the video, the Kylie Cosmetics star mused: “We know it’s a wig @kimkardashian.”

It is not the first time that Kardashian West has opted for a lighter shade of brown. She dyed her hair famously in 2009 and added some Jennifer Lopez-like highlights. But she apparently never went out completely and had completely changed her hair color. That’s why it’s so surprising for fans.

Fans respond to the new hair of Kim Kardashian West

Fans rushed online to give their opinion on the new look of Kardashian West. The responses varied from admiration to hate.

A fan wrote on Twitter that she absolutely loves the look [d]. “So simple and so amazing,” she wrote, while another added, “IM IN LOVE WITH THIS COLOR ON YOU.”

“Nice!” Said another. “She looked like JLo when I first looked. Make-up is so amazing and completely changes a look. “

Others teased: “Are you trying to kill us with too much beauty?”

Others quickly informed Kardashian West that they did not feel it, with several people saying they did not like it.

Another commented: “She thinks she is [Shakira]. Now”

A few others said that although they love the hairstyle, they generally prefer the normal look of Kardashian West. A woman tweeted: “Gorg. But I miss the natural hair. “

When will Kim Kardashian West change her hair again?

Kardashian West has changed her hairstyle a lot in recent days. On the weekend of February 7, she wore her hair in a pleated style before shifting to a wavy look for an Oscars after-party on February 9. So who knows. She could change it tomorrow, or maybe she will keep it a little longer.

