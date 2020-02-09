Advertisement

While the fans of Lucifer await the news of the debut of season five, the creative team behind the show remains very small pieces of what is to come. Although we have no idea when the first series of episodes will arrive on Netflix, we do know that some new and recurring characters will appear in the last season.

Tom Ellis and Lauren German have teased Deckerstar’s action and it has been revealed that a 1940s noire theme episode is part of the plan. An important all-knowing character will be introduced and one of the creepier will return. Guess who?

Tom Ellis in season 3 of “Lucifer” FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Advertisement

“Lucifer” brings back an earlier flame

A photo from a read table makes the rounds online, as does the news via Entertainment Weekly that actress Inbar Lavi is in season five. Who is playing them? The naive yet loving former first girlfriend of Lucifer, Eve. EW unveiled a first-look photo of Lavi who is linked to the coming season as a guest star.

According to the outlet, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich cannot wait until viewers see what the next step is for Eva:

“We are like that

excited to have Inbar back! Finally we saw her, Eva broke the heart of Maze. Soooo … one

the reunification between our favorite demon and the original sinner should go smoothly,

Turn right?”

Lavi’s cryptic message on social media contained a snapshot of the script with the title erased, so it is unclear which episodes Eva will contain. With God also in the photo, it should provide some interesting joke.

Why are fans?

ready to see more Eva in “Lucifer”

Maze and Chloe

Both were left behind by the objects of their affections at the end

from season four, but with Eva and Maze it was more of an unanswered love story.

There is a possibility for fans to see growth in both characters, whether they end

together as a couple or with other lovers.

Many viewers

liked the character of Eva and wants to see if she returns wiser and smarter or something

it will still be green and unintentionally cause great damage on earth. Now that God is

put on the photo, which means for her break from heaven and

their possible encounter?

in the end,

fans are looking for romance between Maze and Eva just as much

Luci and Chloe. But with Maze’s mood and broken heart, that won’t be easy

trip.

that is

well, God and Lucifer will be together

The writers of Lucifer

room is a cheerful group that likes to share clues with fans about season five

episodes. A few weeks ago it was revealed that Dennis Haysbert was cast as God

and will share some screen time with both sons – Lucifer and Amenadiel. A recent one

writers room post teased that there is an episode of a family dinner in the mix that is possible

ring the bell for different guests. Eve could be sitting at the table as someone

date?

Fans love it

the idea, but everyone will just have to wait and see what is in the pipeline when

Eve, God and all others come together in L.A. in season five of Lucifer.

Advertisement