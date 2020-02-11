Advertisement

Bachelor Nation is really a fandom that has a passionate hold on the franchise. With this season of The Bachelor so divided, the fans have a fight, and not a single hint with whom Peter Weber ends. But the February 10 episode was tamer than the last couple, although he still sent two women home. Natasha Parker was one of them, and former bachelorette participant Tyler Cameron got some warmth for a “hot take” that he placed over her on Twitter.

Tyler Cameron at the 3rd annual #REVOLVEawards | Presley Ann / Wire Image

Peter Weber sent Natasha Parker home

In the 10 episode of The Bachelor, Weber finally gave Parker her first one-on-one, when there were only six women left. They have had a connection so far, otherwise Weber would not have kept her in the show that long. Their date went well, and stuffed lamas were involved, but it wasn’t enough for Weber to give her a rose.

Instead, Weber told her that he felt more like a friendship with Parker, but not something on which to base a marriage. “I’m falling in love with Madison,” Weber said during a confessional. “But I don’t know if I’m already with Natasha. So tonight I just have to be very honest with Natasha and with myself.” He let her go, along with Kelley Flanagan. His final choices for Hometowns are Hannah Ann, Victoria F. , Kelsey and Madison.

Bachelor Nation favorite Tyler Cameron made a joke about Parker and fans followed him

For the first time this season, Cameron was live-tweeting during the episode and wrote: “Natasha is that friend who sends 100 text for a response #intense #TheBachelor.” The favorite favorite of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette got that atmosphere of her excitement about her one-on-one or something else.

But despite his favorite status at Bachelor Nation, many people came to him.

A user answered: “This is extremely rude and disrespectful.” This tweet is a yikes from me dude. “And another wrote:” NO. You respected women so well, until this unnecessary tweet about someone you’ve never met. Who is the least problematic woman this season. #Tyleriscancelled “Finally, a user simply wrote:” No. That’s Victoria. “

Cameron did respond and quoted that original tweet with: “Yikes sorry guys … this is my first episode of the season. Just a hot take. Not that deep. “

Cameron also drove some fans crazy with his comments about Kelley Flanagan

Cameron also had to clash with Kelley Flanagan, the Chicago lawyer. He originally joked about how Flanagan should not have made a joke about someone who didn’t have a job or a “good” job. But then he got a little more serious and wrote: “From what I’ve seen and heard, I think Kelley is a bad ass, but for those who say she’s right about calling out the other girls because they don’t have an elevated job , wrong. “He went on to say,” We are all on different journeys and timetables of successes, who are we to judge the journey of others. “

From what I’ve seen and heard, I think Kelley is a bad ass, but for those who say she’s right about calling out the other girls because they don’t have a higher job, they’re wrong. We are all on different journeys and timetables of successes, who are we to judge others journey. https://t.co/fE8RDBkP2z

– Tyler Cameron (@ TylerJCameron3) 11 February 2020

There were still people who did not appreciate his comment on Flanagan, but he is not deteriorating. However, it is probably safe to say that Cameron is certainly not “canceled.” He ended the night with: “Stop taking my tweets seriously and look at my newest tick tok.” And with that, Cameron is still the golden boy of De bachelor’s franchise.

