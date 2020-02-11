Advertisement

What started as a potentially big friendship between Real Housewives from Atlanta, Kenya Moore – and friend of the Tanya Sam show – now appears to be permanently damaged.

Kenya Moore 2019 | John Lamparski / Getty Images

Moore claims that she supported Sam’s desire to become a mother, only for Sam to return the favor by throwing unnecessary shadow to fit in with the rest of the cast. But Moore’s latest actions have made viewers angry with her and they think she has taken things too far.

Advertisement

Kenya Moore brings a woman in the show who accuses Tanya Sam’s fiancee of flirting

In an episode broadcast weeks ago, Moore caused hysteria when she questioned the group about infidelity in relationships. Moore asked an apparently general question about whether or not the ladies in the group wanted to be notified if their other half was flirtatious or cheated with another woman. Although all the ladies agreed that they would do so, the problem was that Moore indirectly referred to a situation involving Sam and her fiancé.

Source: Instagram

In an unseen clip used in a reference to the conversation, Moore and co-star Cynthia Bailey were approached by a vendor in the wine cellar of Bailey, known as “the cookie lady.” According to the woman, Sam’s fiance not only flirted with her at a local bar, but he claimed he was single and asked for her contact number.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-RpsVLPvkps (/ embed)

Source: YouTube

Moore did not reveal the conversation to the group during the discussion, but both Bailey and Kandi Burruss were aware of the information. When Moore asked Sam about the status of her relationship with her fiancé, Sam replied that her love life was “almost perfect.” Moore chose not to reveal the details to Sam, but enjoyed knowing the alleged interaction.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrheACv4BUU (/ embed)

Source: YouTube

After Sam caught the wind of Moore and withheld the alleged flirtatious debacle, she decided to reveal some dark information about Moore wearing a wig. Moore is proud that she only wears her natural hair to coincide with her successful natural hair product line. Moore was pissed about Sam’s revelation, and when she confronted her about this, she brought “the cookie lady” to the meeting to reveal her exchange with Sam’s fiance as a reward.

Fans slamming Kenya Moore for the introduction of “The Cookie Lady”

Sam and Moore had a heated exchange during their meeting regarding the wig fiasco. Moore insulted Sam for sharing that she was wearing a wig and claimed it was endangering her business because it seemed that she was participating in false advertising practices. Sam disagreed.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6dVYnfWKrg (/ embed)

Source: YouTube

Fans were not happy with Moore’s behavior, especially with regard to her ambush Sam at their meeting. Viewers expressed disgust at the seemingly messy behavior of Moore by the ambush and also said that Moore’s general reaction was unjustified – especially since her wig was pretty clear. They gave their opinion loud and clear during a live chat on February 9 from RHOA.

Kenya Moore and Tanya Sam 2019 | Prince Williams / Wireimage

“Kenya is disgusted with the way she talks to Tanya, just proving she’s a terrible person,” wrote a viewer. “You have to be able to sit with everyone and have a (sic) intelligent conversation.

Kenya is disgusted with the way she talks to Tanya, only proving that she is a terrible person. You must be able to sit with everyone and have an intelligent conversation. #rhoa

– I’mThankful (@ rcbird1021) February 10, 2020

Source: Twitter

“Kenya is angry that people saw the wig that they already knew they wore,” one viewer commented.

Source: Twitter

Fans also cursed Moore for talking about Sam’s potential relationship drama when she has her own marital problems.

“Kenya already did that” my husband “at the table with Tanya just for Bravo to turn around and show us another scene of her husband ignoring her existence,” another viewer commented.

Source: Twitter

Moore stands by her interaction with Sam. She is convinced that Sam could have tarnished her brand with the wig incident. Sam, on the other hand, is disappointed in the length she says Moore was going to be shady.

Advertisement