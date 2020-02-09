Advertisement

Leslie Jones is attacked by her followers after tweeting about the Oscars 2020. The Academy Awards have a serious diversity problem this year and they have called on people for it. A loud voice against the organization is the former Saturday Night Live star who blamed them for the lack of black nominees. A tweet that was probably meant to be funny had the opposite reaction and now Jones is dragged.

Leslie Jones | Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC images

“Cub, I just finished voting for the Oscars,” tweeted the comedian. “It didn’t take long because there are no black people on it. So I voted for Cynthia Erivo and abstained from the rest of the vote.”

Jones closed her tweet with the hashtag: “More black people please.”

This year Erivo scored two nods at the Oscars for participating in the film ‘Harriet’. The English actress has been nominated in the Best actress category and took another nod for the best original song. In the top acting category for the night, Erivo faces Scarlett Johansson, Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Renée Zellweger – all white women.

After Jones’s tweet, the answers began to flow in, and one recurring message was from one nod that seemed to overlook the comedian. The host of Supermarket Sweep did not say that Matthew Cherry’s short film, Hair Love, was nominated. The short about a black father who has trouble styling her young daughter’s hair.

“Come on (Leslie), how do you know nothing about Matthew A. Cherry and Hair Love? Ask your people, “Darryl Wharton-Rigby wrote.

Jones answered and said, “I did it, honey. Did not know that I had to say that lol. “

– Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) 8 February 2020

Another tweeter called Jones and said, “Oh good! Your tweet said you didn’t vote after Cynthia. Phew!”

Jones corrected later and added a second tweet confirming that she had chosen on the film.

“Okay, honey. Yes, I also voted for Matthew A Cherry, I didn’t think I should say that. The post was clear. No cold. His film was for Angry Birds, “Jones wrote in the second tweet.

The comic actress, however, was not done with Wharton-Rigby, she tweeted to him and rebuked him for not telling her privately.

“Thanks, but you could have me, so I had no blockade and curse people approaching me, but eh, thanks brother,” wrote Jones.

Wharton-Rigby added: “Sister, I would have liked you DM, but you are not following me. Another black nominee is Les Misérables director Ladj Ly for Best International Feature. You really are a sweetheart. “

Sister, I would have liked you DM, but you are not following me. 🙂 Another black nominee is “Les Misérables” director Ladj Ly for Best International Feature. You really are a sweetheart.

– Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) February 9, 2020

More fans blow up Leslie Jones

Fans did not stop dragging Jones for her first tweet and made several good points against her. One of them was mainly about recognizing other races as diversity, not just African Americans.

“I love you, but I wish you could see all diversity as good,” said a fan. “Parasite is a big problem with a completely Asian cast, remember that Asians and Latinos are less represented in the media than even black people. 3% for Latinos and more than half that is non-speaking roles. “

“At least did you watch all the nominated films before casting your vote?”, Another fan asked.

“I love you, but how is that not as racist as when a white actor said they didn’t vote for non-white actors?”, Another Twitter user asked.

“Your unwillingness to vote for anyone who is not black is objectively racist,” said another tweet.

“Let’s focus on talent, not racing. Award-winning performance, no skin color, “another follower replied.

The Oscars will be broadcast on Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 PM PT on ABC.

