No matter how cool the character of The Mandalorian is, he eventually played the second violin in his own show. Oh, of course, he’s the leader and all that, but few will dispute that most of the buzz revolved around Baby Yoda. And that buzz will continue in season 2 of the Disney + show.

There is, however, demonstrably another star that turned the Mandalorian upside down, and this is a lifeless object. It is the droid, IG-11, who made a big splash in the first episode before sacrificing himself in the final.

Just as Marvel fans want the late Tony Stark to come back, Star Wars fans want the late IG-11 to come back. And they have a pretty prominent player in their corner.

The life, death, rebirth and death of IG-11

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni | Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

IG-11 was the same type of combat / hunter droid that OG Star Wars fans remember from The Empire Strikes Back as part of the colorful crew that Han Solo wanted to track down, although the Mandalorian ancestor, Boba Fett, was ultimately successful.

In the first episode of The Mandalorian, he was a sharp-shot bounty hunter who briefly helped the title character to ward off a myriad of opponents. Then they both found Baby Yoda. When it became clear that IG-11 was meant to kill The Child, the Mandalorian took him out – he thought.

IG-11 returned in the penultimate episode of the first season, when he was reprogrammed to take care of Baby Yoda. The image of IG-11 as a mother figure amused many viewers.

When it became clear that IG-11 would use his impressive marksmanship skills, fans cheered. Ultimately, however, IG-11 blew itself up so our heroes could escape. Theoretically, it is difficult for droids to recover from an explosion.

Taika Waititi wants IG-11 back

IG-11 is important for Taika Waititi for two reasons. First the New Zealand actor / director gave his voice. Second, Waititi directed the final episode of season 1, in which IG-11 made his noble sacrifice. Or at least what goes for a droid noble.

In an interview with TheWrap, Waititi said, “I feel like we just have to start a petition because I think that character has lasted the entire season, right? From episode one he was the hero. “

OK, so Waititi was concerned with a bit of playful hyperbole, just like his style. If the petition exists, it is not yet easy to find. Even if so, such petitions are routinely ignored, especially because their reach exceeds their reach. Petitions in the file for The Mandalorian include “Kill Off Baby Yoda”, “Call The Mandalorian the Baby Yoda Show” and “Stop Rian Johnson against performing (sic) The Mandalorian.”

Sometimes droids are at least as attractive as people

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zRuvMqJERJA (/ embed)

Robots have a long history of upstaging their human counterparts in the movies. This happened as early as 1927, when Maria the robot emerged as one of the most convincing figures in the silent landmark of Metropolis by Fritz Lang.

In the classic 2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick, the menacing ship computer kills all but one crew member, and many people noticed that the red-eyed villain was more compelling than the people in the film. And that was probably Kubrick’s point.

That’s how it goes with Star Wars. It was initially attractive that the story was told from the point of view of secondary characters, C-3PO and R2-D2. That was a device that George Lucas borrowed from Akira Kurosawa’s The Hidden Fortress. Many people found the most memorable character in Rogue One the sarcastic K-2SO, so you could say that Star Wars produced the old tradition that droids are more vivid than their makers.

Whether this means that IG-11 can come back remains to be seen. It is more likely that another IG droid will take his place, and that Waititi will also express him. At least droids don’t complain when they are renamed or killed. It is known that people do that.

