Advertisement

Although the season finale will not be broadcast for a few weeks, fans are still trying to guess the winner of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Reality Steve has limited the two women that Weber will choose, but no definitive spoilers have been released so far. However, some fans think they have discovered the winner of Weber’s season of The Bachelor thanks to some detective work at Venmo. Disclaimer, this article contains spoilers for the current season of The Bachelor.

Peter Weber | Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

A fan discovered the winner of the “The Bachelor” season at Colton Underwood

Underwood’s season of The Bachelor ended in March 2019. The show ended with Underwood in a relationship with Cassie Randolph, and the two are still together today. Because the final is broadcast weeks after filming, spoilers often come to the end of the show. Most seasons, blogger Reality Steve ruined the end. However, a fan discovered the end of the Underwood season by using Venmo.

Advertisement

“What is the most psycho you did in 2019? I’ll go first! I chased Colton’s Venmo friends to see who he chose and then I knew who won the Bachelor months before someone else did, “tweeted a fan.

Underwood was impressed by the skills of the fan.

“Important props for you,” he tweeted.

In a separate tweet he asked, “What did it give away?”

The fan replied: “Wow, this is the most embarrassing moment of my life, but you were friends with all Randolphs. Also welcome to the Venmo that one evening my friends said I lied about finding you. “

Reality Steve announced who on “The Bachelor” could be the winner of the Peter Weber season

Spoiler warning: from this point on, this article refers to clear spoilers from Weber’s season of The Bachelor. Although Steve has not released this season’s winner of The Bachelor, he has published who the last two women are.

At the start of the season, Reality Steve revealed that Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are the two possible winners of the season. Currently, the blogger believes he has heard the end of the show, but he is not yet comfortable sharing the information.

“I hear things every day. To be honest, I think since this final was filmed in November, and all the things I’ve heard in the last 2 1/2 months, I’m pretty sure I’ve heard the end of Peter’s season, “he said. on the Reality Steve Podcast. “The problem is that I don’t know what to believe.”

In a blog post, Reality Steve also acknowledged that things are going differently with this season of The Bachelor. That’s why it was so hard to figure out the true end.

“I am trying to confirm and hopefully that will shed light on some things. But the core of all this is that what happened on the last rose ceremony day is not over yet, the ‘end’ of this season has not technically happened yet, and therefore there is nothing to spoil from now on, “he wrote.

Fans think they have discovered the winner of the Peter Weber’s ‘The Bachelor’ season

After fans found the winner of the Underwood season without relying on Reality Steve, fans of The Bachelor did the same this season. Now fans think they know the winner because of Venmo, but it is not for the same reason that the Underwood season was spoiled.

After some research, fans discovered that the Venmo account of Sluss is private. In the meantime, every other front runner has returned to having a public account. According to fans, Weber also has a private account. This most likely prevents a repeat of what happened to Underwood last season.

Although both accounts are private, fans claim that Sluss and Weber are friends on Venmo.

“I did detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I call it she will be the winner, “a fan tweets.

If the Venmo theory persists, it seems that Sluss is indeed the winner of Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Advertisement