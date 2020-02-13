In this week’s episode of This Is Us, fans thought they would draw conclusions about teen Kate’s (Hannah Zeile) ‘s problems with Marc (Austin Abrams). What happened between the two teenagers? It turned out that viewers had as many questions as they went to the show. Let’s see what happened and three possible theories about what could happen to Marc afterwards.

An emotionally and verbally violent Marc leaves Kate out in the cold twice on “This Is Us”

During the episode many predictions from viewers came true. Kate thought she had finally found her first love, but Marc appears to be toxic. The former record store employee spent their time together ashamed of Kate, shouting at her and manipulating her.

When the young couple ventured into the family’s hut against her mother’s wishes, it came to a head. Marc started to drive recklessly and threw Kate out of the car in the dark, cold night. The young girl calls her mother in need and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) gathers the troops – Randall and Kevin – to save her.

At the end of the episode, Marc returns with a blanket for Kate. She forgives him quickly and walks back to the hut with the neurotic teenager. Viewers wonder what could happen next week if we see Kate in the cold again – this time excluded by Marc.

Kate is deep in with Marc and hopes not to come out again soon

“I see that Mark let her in and apologized as he did when he left her by the side of the road before Rebecca and the boys arrived, a Reddit user wrote. “When they arrive there, they see Marc and Kate, who act as if nothing is wrong. She’s so deep; I don’t see her leaving this relationship that easily. “

The situation can resolve itself by the time Rebecca arrives. Then the teenagers will pretend that nothing is wrong.

“Ohh, that’s a good point,” another Redditor added. “And she’s crazy about Rebecca because she brought her and the boys all the way out. I don’t trust her and bla bla. “

Many other viewers agree with this theory. She is too deep and will probably stay.

“I think she will stay”, another fan agrees. “I think the relationship will escalate based on how future Kate and Rebecca respond to Mark’s photo. A common theme in abuse relationships is the abused party who blames himself or thinks the other person will change. “

Some fans believe that something more tragic will happen to Marc on “This Is Us” next week

“I think he will leave by car and have an accident,” a Redditor assumed about Marc.

With the way Kate acts in the image of Marc in the future, it looks like she doesn’t hate him. Has she saved the photo because something tragic has happened to him?

“I think Kate’s brothers will learn Mark what it’s all about in the next episode,” another fan offers an alternative theory.

Or do Kevin and Randall defend their sister so much that they hurt Marc? Any of these three theories is possible. We will have to wait and see when This Is Us returns to NBC next week.

