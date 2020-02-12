BEIJING >> Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of emergencies for the World Health Organization, says, “it’s far too early to try to predict the beginning of the end” of the virus outbreak in China.

Ryan spoke today at a news conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

He says it is reassuring that the number of daily cases seems to be stabilizing, mainly due to the huge public health operation in China, which has closed 60 million people.

But he says that civil servants do not intend to “talk about numbers or dates, we must focus on the task” of containing the virus that has infected more than 43,000 people and killed more than 1,000.

PREVIOUS COVER

The number of new corona virus cases in China fell for a second consecutive day, health officials said today in a possible glimmer of hope amid the outbreak that has infected more than 45,000 people worldwide and killed more than 1,100.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised tax cuts and other aid to the industry while the ruling communist party tried to limit the increasing damage to the economy. And in Japan, 39 new cases were confirmed on a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, bringing the total to 174 on the Diamond Princess.

A look at the latest developments in the crisis that began in December in the city of Wuhan:

NEW CASES REDUCED

The number of new cases has declined over the past week, raising the hope that the epidemic will spread.

The National Health Commission of China said that 2,015 new cases were added Tuesday, the second consecutive daily decline and a drop of nearly 3,900 a week ago. Commission spokesman Mi Feng said the situation is still grim, but “we have seen some positive changes.”

“I’m going to be optimistic, that is a sign that their aggressive actions have been effective, but I really think it’s too early to say that without having the data in my hands,” Dr. said. Nancy Messonnier of the American centers for disease control and prevention.

She said she is hopeful that a forward-looking World Health Organization team will now be able to investigate the findings in China: “It would certainly be reassuring to see at least a delay in this outbreak in China.”

All deaths recorded so far have been in China, as well as more than 99% of all reported infections worldwide. The country has quarantined an unprecedented 60 million people.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

China is struggling to restart its economy after the annual Lunar New Year holiday has been extended to try to control the spread of the virus. Traffic remained light in Beijing and many people were still working at home.

Xi ‘s announcement of tax cuts came when companies were faced with increasing losses due to the closure of factories, offices, shops and other companies in the most drastic anti-disease measures ever imposed.

A large number of cases in Tianjin, a port city southeast of Beijing, have been reduced to a department store, according to the Chinese state media. A third of the 104 confirmed cases of Tianjin are in the Baodi district, where the store is located, reported the Xinhua News Agency.

A salesperson in the household appliances department of the store was first diagnosed on January 31, Xinhua said, and a series of cases followed. None of the infected had recently been to Wuhan, and with the exception of a couple, they worked in different parts of the store and did not know each other.

Elsewhere around the world, the DBS bank in Singapore cleared its office and told 300 employees to work at home after hearing that an employee was infected. The city state has 50 confirmed cases.

A Formula 1 race in Shanghai in April became the newest event to be canceled due to the virus. Nokia, Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom became the newest companies to withdraw this month from a large wireless trade show in Spain that usually attracts 5,000 to 6,000 Chinese visitors.

CIVIL JOURNALIST DISPENSES

A citizen journalist reporting on the Wuhan epidemic has disappeared, activists said to have become the last days amid tightened controls on information in China.

Fang Bin, a seller of traditional Chinese clothing, stopped posting videos or responding to Sunday calls and messages, activists Gao Fei and Hua Yong said, referring to friends of Fang. His phone was switched off today.

Fang had posted videos of Wuhan’s overcrowded hospitals, including bodies in a van waiting to be taken to a crematorium. The last video he posted was a piece of paper with the text: “All citizens resist, give power back to the people.”

Another citizen journalist, Chen Qiushi, disappeared on Friday. Non-sanctioned reporting on the outbreak by activists challenges the tightly guarded monopoly of the Communist Party on information on an unprecedented scale.

CRUISE SHIPWEREN

Passengers on board a cruise ship that has not been docked by four governments are finally allowed to set foot again.

Holland America Line said the MS Westerdam will arrive in Sihanoukville, Cambodia on Thursday morning. The ship has been rejected by the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand, although the operator said that no cases of the disease have been confirmed among more than 2,200 passengers and crew.

TWO RUSSIAN MEAT QUARANTINE

Two Russian women who were kept in isolation because of possible virus infection say they escaped from Russian hospitals because of non-cooperating doctors, bad circumstances and fear of being infected.

Both women said their hospital tests began after their return from Hainan, a tropical island in southern China that is popular with Russian tourists. One said she jumped out of a hospital window to escape her quarantine, while the other broke out by turning off an electronic lock.

Many of those quarantined in Russian hospitals have complained about the conditions in the isolation rooms and the lack of cooperation from doctors who are uncertain about quarantine protocols.

Two cases of the virus have been reported in Russia.

NO PROOF OF MOTHER BABY SPREAD

In a study published today in the journal Lancet, Chinese scientists reported that so far there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted from mother to baby.

The study looked at nine pregnant women who all had the COVID-19 virus and received caesarean section in a hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. After the babies were born, scientists tested samples of newborns, including amniotic fluid, umbilical cord blood, and throat swabs. All tested negative for the virus.

But the scientists acknowledged that the study was small.

To date, two cases of the virus have been confirmed in babies, including a newborn who was diagnosed only 36 hours after birth. It is unknown how the child was infected.