Advertisement

Nigel Farage met President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday evening and asked him to note that “big things should be in sight for our two countries.”

The Brexit veteran announced the visit to the Oval Office, where he had a “great meeting” with President Trump in the middle of a week of meetings and events in the United States for the British political pioneer.

Advertisement

When Farage met with President Trump immediately after the 2016 election – and was honored to be the first British politician – he campaigned to return the bust of British war leader Sir Winston Churchill to the Oval Office, which was removed from the President, Obama. Mr. Farage mentioned this episode on Thursday evening in his notes about his visit to the Oval Office and wrote that it was “good to see the bust of Winston Churchill”.

In an optimistic tone that is common to both the Brexit leader and President Trump, who often speaks of his hope for a strong trade deal between Britain and the United States in the new world after Brexit, Farage concluded: “It should be great things that are in sight for our two countries. “

A White House source confirmed to Breitbart London that the Oval Office meeting took place on Thursday evening.

BREAKING: “Mr Brexit” Nigel Farage at President Trump’s London residence

https://t.co/IVsKYRsial

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon), June 4, 2019

Mr. Farage has already announced that he will be spending a lot more in the United States by 2020, presumably to promote President Trump. In the meantime, he has also vowed to keep an eye on British politics and promises a comeback if Boris Johnson’s nominally conservative government breaks its promises of a genuine Brexit.

Earlier this week, Mr. Farage was in the gallery for the State of the Union speech, an opportunity that he later considered. He made comparisons between the irritable behavior of the President of the European Parliament and House Speak Nancy Pelosi and tore up the speech of the President.

At a Liberty University meeting on Wednesday, Mr. Farage noted how the President of the European Parliament had switched off his microphone to suppress his last speech to the panel before Britain left the European Union last Friday. He said of Pelosi: “It has made things worse than the President of the European Parliament. Bad behavior! What she did was to dishonor the occasion, dishonor yourself, and dishonor the speaker’s position. “

After his speech, Farage was awarded an honorary doctorate in law by the university. He shared this honor with President Trump, who was also honored by the institution.

Breitbart London contacted Nigel Farage and the White House to comment on Thursday’s meeting.

This story develops and more follow …

Farage in America: “We beat them at Brexit and Trump will beat them in the election!” Https://t.co/I12DgJCIiZ

– Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 6, 2020

Advertisement