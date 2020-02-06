Advertisement

Josh Johnson occasionally noticed that he was trying to gather his teammates before playing during fights last month.

Johnson is used to forwarding game calls, but he’s no longer an NFL quarterback. He doesn’t have to form groups for the Los Angeles XFL team, the Wildcats.

As Wildcats’ offensive coordinator, Norm Chow, calls the games, Johnson and his 10 other team-mates can hear this.

“We don’t have to pull ourselves together, the microphone is with everyone,” said 33-year-old Johnson, who played twelve seasons in the NFL. “You can concentrate entirely on yourself. You’re used to telling everyone everything as a quarterback, but they hear it. ”

The XFL, which starts anew on Saturday after an 18-year break, is said to differ from the NFL by a faster pace on the field. Johnson saw the first results with the helmet receivers from coach to player.

“Much faster,” said Johnson.

The XFL wants a faster pace and more action. To achieve this, they have introduced numerous rules that differ from traditional football. Dean Blandino is the head of the XFL office. Blandino was the Vice President of the NFL from 2013 to 2017 and a regular analyst for FOX Sports.

Some XFL rules are only a trial version. This also applies to the wiring of the helmet of every offensive player. The XFL is considering having a few select offensive players with it. In the NFL, only one player on the offensive and one on the defensive can hear the games called by coaches.

Wildcat’s backup quarterback Charles Kanoff is eager to play with the new rules, but admits he is concerned that he won’t remember all the rules, especially the changes in time.

“The rules after two minutes are still a bit unclear to me,” said Kanoff, a Harvard-Westlake School graduate. “I’m not quite sure what’s going to happen since they said some things were a rehearsal during the war. I need to check the rules. But we’ll learn right away. I’m excited for them. I think they’re all clever Rules. When we heard them, I was excited. ”

The Wildcats open their opening season at 14:00. Saturday out and about against the Houston Roughnecks in a game that will air on FOX. The Wildcats will play their home games in Carson at Dignity Health Sports Park. The first game is scheduled for February 16 against the Dallas Renegades.

The XFL wants the rules to be different from the NFL, but the eight-team league believes that the level of competition is comparable to the NFL.

“It’s no different,” said Chow of training in the XFL. Chow is a former offensive coordinator for USC and the Tennessee Titans. “They’re professionals (players). They’ve all been on an NFL team or camp. They know what needs to be done. They see it.

“They want to go to the next level, but that is not the purpose of this league. It is an entertaining league that people like to see and I think it will be like that. It is good football. It is very good football. ”

Here are some notable XFL rules that differ from the NFL (information from the official XFL website):

POINT TO TOUCHDOWN

After a touchdown, the team has the option to start a game from the 2-, 5- or 10-yard line with one, two or three points. The team must play offensively and no kick games are allowed.

If the defense is able to generate sales and return the ball to the opponent’s end zone, the resulting score is the number of points the offense attempted to score on his PAT.

DOUBLE FORWARD PASS

If a team completes a forward pass behind the line of attack, that team may throw a second forward pass as long as the ball has never crossed the line of attack. Once the ball has passed the scrimmage line, forward passes are no longer permitted.

The NFL and college football allow only one striker pass per game.

OVER TIME

The extension consists of five “rounds”, which are held alternately in single play, as is common in NHL shootouts and MLS penalties. A round consists of one offensive game per team. Any possession of the ball begins on the opponent’s 5-yard line and the offensive team has a game to score. The team with more points after five rounds is the winner.

If a team is mathematically eliminated before completing all five rounds, the game ends immediately (e.g. if Team A scores on the first three attempts and Team B is stopped on the first three attempts, no further games are required).

If teams are tied after five rounds, the rounds continue until one team leads at the end of a round and that team is the winner.

For the purposes of scoring, each successful extension counts 2 points.

The defensive team cannot score. If the offensive team sets a turnover, the game ends immediately.

If the defensive team commits a penalty, the offensive team may try again from the 1-yard line.

Each subsequent penalty that the defensive team commits in a later game, including future rounds, results in a score that is awarded to the offensive team.

If the offensive team commits a time penalty before the rebound, the ball will be removed from the original place according to the regular rules and the game will be tried again.

If the offensive team sets a time penalty after shooting, the game ends and no score is awarded.

There are at least 20 seconds between games with the Ballspotting Official, who works in conjunction with TV and Official Review, to signal when the next game will begin.

In all overtime, the visiting team is attacked first and the home team first in defense. Each round will repeat this format.

In the overtime at the 90-minute meeting, the end zone in which the overtime takes place is determined.

* For more XFL rules, go to XFL.com/rules

