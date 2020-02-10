Advertisement

TORONTO –

A father and his four-year-old daughter were found dead in a Milton, Ont. nature reserve hours after they went missing during a walk on Sunday.

According to Halton regional police, an extensive search was started in Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area around 7.30 p.m. after the couple did not return.

Police said the father and daughter arrived at the park between 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM. and was planning to come back before 5:30 PM

Approximately 45 officers from different units at Halton Regional Police, including several firefighters, were called in to find the pair.

“It is a large area – very wooded and it includes a cliff,” Const. Steve Elms said on Sunday evening. “It is not your typical type of search.”

“The terrain is very rough, very well treated and it can be slippery.”

Tragically, we have found the bodies of the missing male and young female child. Milton Fire is currently assisting with recovery efforts. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased. ^ jh pic.twitter.com/cselPXKqM1

– Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) 10 February 2020

The police said that the bodies of the man and the young girl were found by officers just after 11 p.m. The next of kin were informed, but the police did not identify the deceased.

The coroner and forensic investigators stay at the location where the father and daughter were found.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased,” police said Monday morning in a press release.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy and we are grieving with them right now.”

A mix of rain and snow covered the region on Sunday and police said their Search Incident Response Team, K9 Unit, and Tactical Rescue Unit had to deal with challenging conditions, both in weather and terrain.

With files from The Canadian Press

.

